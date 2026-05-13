Robert Lewandowski future: European club have 'very concrete interest' in Barcelona superstar

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 09:17 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 09:19

Porto reportedly have a 'very concrete interest' in Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, with the striker's future beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign unclear.

The 37-year-old's deal with the Catalan giants is due to expire at the end of June, and as it stands, he will be leaving Camp Nou on a free transfer.

Lewandowski has again contributed for Barcelona this season, finding the back of the net on 18 occasions in all competitions, and he still has the chance to break the 20-goal barrier before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Porto are keen to sign the Poland international, but there is still a chance that he will sign a new deal at Camp Nou.

"Porto have very concrete interest in Robert Lewandowski. But nothing advanced or agreed at this stage. Many offers and enquiries are on the table. An extension at FC Barcelona is still possible. Decisions remain open. However, Porto want to seriously try for the deal," Plettenberg wrote on X.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Porto 'keen' on summer move for Lewandowski

Lewandowski recently provided an update on his future, suggesting that he could leave Barcelona for a new challenge at this stage of his career.

“There could be an opportunity in a lower league. I’m nearly 38, but I feel physically fit, so I’m considering it,” Lewandowski told Eleven Sports.

“I have to bear in mind that it might be time to play and enjoy life. Perhaps that opportunity will arise, and I’m not ruling it out.

“What will I do in the autumn? I don’t know. I’ve just found out I have 51 days left on my contract, so I still have time. I’ll listen to a few more offers and then decide. I’ve won a total of 14 league titles, I’ve won them at every club I’ve played for, that really impresses me and I’m proud of it.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

What does the future hold for Lewandowski?

Lewandowski will not be short of options if an exit from Barcelona is confirmed, with a number of clubs around Europe expected to be in the mix alongside Porto.

However, the striker could also have the chance to move to the MLS or Saudi Pro League, which would represent a lifestyle change for the veteran in the latter stages of his career.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said on Tuesday that a final decision on Lewandowski would not be made until the end of the campaign, telling reporters: "We’ll see at the end of the season."

Lewandowski made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Catalan giants on 190 occasions, scoring 119 goals and registering 24 assists.