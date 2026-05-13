What Tottenham and West Ham need in Premier League relegation battle - key permutations and potential scenarios

By Ben Sully | 13 May 2026 02:20 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 03:31

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are embroiled in a nervy battle to remain in the Premier League.

The recent round of Premier League action ensured that Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest could not be relegated.

Now, only one of Spurs or West Ham can follow Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers through the trap door to the Championship.

Spurs have the upper hand with two games left to play, boasting a two-point advantage over 18th-placed West Ham.

Here, Sports Mole covers what Spurs and West Ham need to do to remain in the top flight, covering key permutations and potential scenarios.

What do Tottenham need to avoid relegation?

Tottenham's remaining Premier League fixtures May 19: vs. Chelsea (a) Last five Premier League away meetings: L D L D L L May 24: vs. Everton (h) Last five Premier League home meetings: W L W W W W

Spurs missed an opportunity to move four points in Monday's frustrating 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

That said, they still have their fate in their own hands after putting together a four-game unbeaten run.

Roberto De Zerbi's side needs five points from their final two matches to guarantee their survival, although four points would almost certainly be enough due to their significant goal difference advantage over West Ham

Spurs currently have a goal difference of -9 after scoring 46 goals and conceding 55, while 42 goals for and 62 against leave the Hammers with -20.

What do West Ham need to avoid relegation?

West Ham's remaining Premier League fixtures May 17: vs. Newcastle (a) Last five Premier League away meetings: D L W D L W May 24: vs. Leeds United (h) Last five Premier League home meetings: L D L W L W

West Ham, meanwhile, missed out on a potential point in Sunday's controversial 1-0 defeat against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Callum Wilson's late leveller was ruled out after the referee penalised Pablo for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya following a VAR review.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are now up against it in their fight to remain in the Premier League.

In theory, West Ham could win their final two games and reach 42 points, but still go down if Spurs pick up six points or four without a significant swing in goal difference.

Put simply, West Ham will stay up with two wins and one Spurs defeat, and one win would be enough if their rivals lose both of their final two fixtures.

When could Spurs be relegated?

Given their two-point advantage over West Ham, the north London club cannot be relegated on matchday 37.

If they are to go down, it will happen on the final day of the Premier League season on May 24.

Tottenham will hope to have their fate in their hands if the battle for survival goes right to the wire, but that would not be the case if West Ham win at St James' Park and Spurs lose to Chelsea.

When could West Ham be relegated?

In contrast to Spurs, Nuno Espirito Santo's side could be relegated on matchday 37, but it cannot happen this weekend.

That is because Tottenham do not face Chelsea until next Tuesday due to the Blues' involvement in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

West Ham will be relegated next Tuesday if they fail to beat Newcastle on Sunday and Tottenham win at Stamford Bridge.