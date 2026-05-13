Hansi Flick contract extension: German's record at Barcelona assessed as Catalan giants land more silverware in 2025-26

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 09:01 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 09:03

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has agreed a contract extension with the Spanish champions until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend for a further year.

Flick had already been under contract for the 2026-27 campaign, but an additional one year has been agreed to take him to the end of the 2027-28 season, while a further extension can be activated for another year providing that all parties are still happy to continue.

The 61-year-old has guided Barcelona to more silverware this season, securing the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga title to make it five trophies since his arrival as head coach.

Barcelona have won the La Liga title in style this season, beating bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday night to move 14 points clear of their closest challengers.

The Blaugrana are now preparing to continue their league season against Alaves on Wednesday night, and ahead of that contest, Flick confirmed that a contract extension has been agreed.

"I'll let you know - sorry - the last few ​days I've had different things to do," Flick told reporters.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Flick agrees new Barcelona contract until 2028

"Of course, I'm ​really happy about this (contract extension). They have given me and my team the ⁠confidence to work one or two years more, so for me it's like that.

"I think ​a lot of coaches would be happy if they get a contract of three, four or ​five years, but in Barca's case it's good to limit it. I really appreciate it a lot.

"We go to 2028 and then we'll see if everything is right, and if so, we can decide on one ​more year. The club has the right, and I have the right - I think it's a ​good deal."

Flick has now taken charge of 114 matches for Barcelona, boasting a record of 87 wins, 10 draws and 17 defeats, giving him a win rate of 76.3%.

Barcelona have scored 319 goals under Flick's leadership, conceding 133, which has handed them a goal difference of plus 186 since the German's arrival.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Flick determined to end the season with 100 points

Flick has also insisted that Barcelona are focused on ending the campaign with three more wins, which would take them up to 100 points for the season.

Indeed, the Catalan outfit are currently on 91 points ahead of their final three fixtures with Alaves (A), Real Betis (H) and Valencia (A).

“The goal now is to reach 100 points, and to do that we have to win the three remaining matches and play well," Flick told reporters.

Flick replaced Xavi as head coach of Barcelona in the summer of 2024, and there had initially been reservations about the German, but he has more than proved himself in the Camp Nou dug-out.