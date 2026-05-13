Man United news: Casemiro slams the new generation in football - 'The problem is the statistics'

By Axel Clody | 13 May 2026 09:42 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 09:42

Departing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has named Gareth Bale as the most complete player he shared a dressing room with during his time at Real Madrid, and used a wide-ranging interview to attack modern football's obsession with statistics.

The 34-year-old sat down with former United boss defender Ferdinand for the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast ahead of his exit from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

'Take Cristiano out of the conversation'

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

When Ferdinand pressed Casemiro on the finest player he had played alongside, the Brazilian delivered a clear verdict.

"Cristiano is the best, he is from another world. Let's take Cristiano out of the conversation," Casemiro said. "For me, Gareth Bale is the best, the most complete. He attacks, he defends, he scores headers — so quick, strong, everything. He is unbelievable."

Casemiro elaborated on the distinction: "Cristiano scores a minimum 15 goals every season, but Bale is attack, defend, heads, scores. Cristiano is the best, he is in another world. But for me, Bale is the most complete player."

Casemiro also offered an insight into how Ronaldo prepared for matches, recounting the Portuguese's pre-match ritual of declaring he could "smell goals" and targeting a minimum of 50 goals at the start of every season. He praised Karim Benzema's selfless role in the BBC trio, noting that the Frenchman would drop deep to create space for Bale and Ronaldo to run into.

Critique of the new generation and praise of Bruno Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

Casemiro used the interview to deliver a pointed critique of modern football and its fixation with passing percentages — using the opportunity to heap praise on United captain Bruno Fernandes.

"The new generation, they are about statistics. You finish the game, and he has 97% pass accuracy. What passes? Just passing back and negative passes. Bruno plays forward every time, and every time he kills the opposite team. 'You give me space? I kill you, I kill you, I kill you.' I love this, because sometimes you lose two or three balls, but you look in the front all the time. For me, I love Bruno," he said.