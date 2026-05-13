Real Madrid transfer news: Juventus target two Los Blancos players as Spanish giants pursue Yildiz

By Axel Clody | 13 May 2026 09:31

Juventus are eyeing two Real Madrid attackers as potential summer signings, while the Spanish giants are seeking a tacit agreement over Kenan Yildiz's long-term future.

According to Tuttosport, officials from both clubs are expected to meet within the next ten days to discuss a number of potential deals that could reshape the transfer landscape this summer.

Brahim Diaz the priority, with Bernardo Silva option fading

© Imago

Juventus' primary objective this summer is to recruit a versatile attacking midfielder, with Bernardo Silva their first choice — a contract until June 2028, with an option for a further year, and a salary of €8m per season already understood to have been proposed by the Bianconeri. However, that deal remains complicated, and Juventus have identified Brahim Diaz as their ideal fallback option.

The Moroccan international, who turns 27 in August, is a proven performer at the highest level but has been restricted to a substitute role at the Bernabeu. He reportedly remains fond of Serie A following his successful loan spell at AC Milan and could be available given that his contract in Madrid runs until 2027, with renewal talks yet to be finalised.

Real Madrid are not actively seeking to sell but would consider offers, with a valuation in the region of €45m-€50m (£39m-£43m) understood to be their minimum requirement.

Gonzalo Garcia, the new Morata?

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Upcoming talks between the two clubs will also address the situation of Gonzalo Garcia, who has been unable to nail down a regular starting place at Real Madrid.

Tuttosport draw a parallel with Alvaro Morata, who joined Juventus for €20m in 2014 as a talented youngster unable to break into the Real Madrid team, before being bought back for €30m two years later.

A similar structure could satisfy all parties in any Garcia deal, with Juventus potentially looking to overhaul their striking options following disappointing campaigns from Jonathan David and Lois Openda and the imminent expiry of Dusan Vlahovic's contract.

These wide-ranging discussions are also creating an opportunity for Real Madrid to position themselves for Kenan Yildiz's future. The Turkish starlet signed a contract extension in February and will not be leaving Turin this summer, but Real Madrid are understood to be seeking a form of right of first refusal — a tacit understanding that they will be kept informed of Yildiz's intentions when the time comes.