Daniel Levy gives emotional response to Tottenham Hotspur struggles amid Premier League relegation fear

By Seye Omidiora | 13 May 2026 20:21 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 20:27

Daniel Levy has reflected on Tottenham Hotspur's fall from grace, as the North London club fight for their Premier League survival.

The Lilywhites began the season competing in the Champions League under Thomas Frank, but have since endured a difficult period that has seen them drop toward the foot of the table.

Currently on their third permanent manager of the term in Roberto De Zerbi, the North Londoners are desperately fighting for top-flight survival with only two matches remaining.

The former executive chairman, who departed in September following a 25-year tenure, has commented on one of the remarkable stories of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Levy comments on Spurs' Premier League relegation struggle

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The 64-year-old was speaking after being awarded a CBE for his services to the local community and charity in the Tottenham area on Wednesday.

“All I’m focused on is making sure Tottenham stay in the Premier League," Levy told Sky Sports News. “I could never have envisaged this at the beginning of the season.

“Obviously (I’m) incredibly disappointed but let’s look forward and very much hope that next season we’re still in the Premier League. I’m feeling the pain but optimistic that we’ll get through it.

“It’s been very, very difficult but Spurs is in my blood and I’m hopeful that we’ll be OK in the end.”

Daniel Levy reflects on receiving his CBE, Spurs’ relegation battle and why Ange Postecoglou will go down in history after delivering a European trophy for Tottenham Hotspur ?? pic.twitter.com/gBTJ1Ikfnk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2026

Spurs face Chelsea in their penultimate league fixture next Tuesday before hosting Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the final day.

The Lilywhites head into those fixtures two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United.

How will Levy's Spurs tenure be remembered?

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Levy’s departure in September marked the end of a quarter-century at the helm, a period defined by significant infrastructure growth and mixed results on the pitch.

While his chairmanship delivered only two trophies, including the 2008 League Cup and last season’s Europa League, Spurs' global profile undeniably rose during his tenure.

“Getting in the (2019) Champions League final, opening the stadium, achieving Europe a number of times, having some great players, making a contribution to the local community, impacting people’s lives," said Levy when asked about his finest highlights at Spurs.

However, the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou shortly after their European triumph, which drew mixed reactions, has been cited by some as a catalyst for the instability that has since followed.