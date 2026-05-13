Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 May 2026 18:06 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 18:06

Caykur Rizespor will hope to end their Turkish Super Lig campaign on a high when they host Besiktas at the Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Friday evening.

The hosts head into the final round sitting eighth in the standings and still with a chance of finishing there officially, while the Black Eagles are already guaranteed to end the season in fourth place.

Match preview

Rizespor have finished ninth in each of the two seasons since returning to the top flight, but this campaign offers them the opportunity to better that achievement by climbing one place higher.

To make that happen and remain in their control, however, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks must beat Besiktas on Sunday, as they currently sit level on 40 points with Konyaspor and are only ahead on goal difference.

Recep Ucar’s side head into this contest with just one win from their last four league matches, a run that has also produced two defeats, including a heavy 4-0 loss away to Eyupspor last time out.

That defeat was effectively settled in the opening half, with Rizespor conceding three times before the break, while a late fourth goal compounded a miserable evening - still, they will hope returning home can help them respond positively.

Recent form at Caykur Didi Stadyumu certainly gives them reason for encouragement, as Rizespor have won each of their last five home league matches, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets during that run.

Yet history in this fixture tells a very different story, as the hosts have failed to win any of their last 12 home meetings with Besiktas across all competitions, losing eight of those matches, while their last home league victory over the Black Eagles came as far back as 2005.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Besiktas, meanwhile, will be aiming to complete a clean sweep over Rizespor this season after already defeating them 1-0 in the league and 4-1 in the Turkish Cup.

Sergen Yalcin’s men arrive in Rize having lost some momentum in recent weeks - a 1-0 defeat to Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup was followed by a 2-1 league loss against Trabzonspor, leaving them with little left to play for beyond ending the campaign strongly.

The Black Eagles are mathematically secure in fourth place, sitting four points clear of fifth-placed Goztepe while remaining too far behind Trabzonspor to climb any higher.

Away from home, however, Besiktas have generally been reliable this season, collecting the fourth-most points on the road in the division, though they had lost back-to-back away matches before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory at Gaziantep in their most recent trip.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

D

L

W

L

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

L

D

W

L

Besiktas form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Rizespor remain without Uzbekistan defender Khusniddin Alikulov, who has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury against Goztepe in January.

He is joined on the injury list by Altin Zeqiri, with the 25-year-old forward set to miss a sixth consecutive match because of an ankle issue.

Besiktas are also expected to be without Kartal Yilmaz due to a torn ankle ligament, while Milot Rashica could miss a third straight game because of a bone oedema problem.

Gokhan Sazdagi remains a major doubt after missing the last four matchday squads, while Necip Uysal continues to serve a suspension related to the betting scandal.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Akaydin, Mocsi, Pala; Antalyali; Mihaila, Laci, Olawoyin, Mebude; Sowe

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Murillo, Agbadou, Djalo, Yilmaz; Ndidi; Cerny, Olaitan, Kokcu, Toure; Oh

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Besiktas

Rizespor have been strong at home in recent weeks and still possess enough attacking quality to trouble the visitors, especially given Besiktas’ occasional defensive lapses away from home.

However, the Black Eagles still appear to have more quality in the decisive areas of the pitch, and that edge could help them finish the season with another away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.