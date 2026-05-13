Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa discusses Kylian Mbappe fitness, commitment ahead of Real Oviedo contest

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 17:37

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that Kylian Mbappe could return to action in Thursday's La Liga contest with Real Oviedo.

The France international has missed Real Madrid's last two matches against Espanyol and Barcelona due to a hamstring injury, and the forward has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons of late due to his recent trip to Sardinia during his recovery process.

There were recently claims that Mbappe could be absent for the remainder of the season in order to prepare to represent France at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Arbeloa has said that the 27-year-old is now back in training and in line to be involved in Thursday's La Liga fixture with basement side Real Oviedo.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo: Mbappe could return for La Liga contest

“Well, we’ll see if he can finish the training session we have ahead. He completed it yesterday, and if he can finish it and is available, then he’ll surely get minutes and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club in these three remaining matches," Arbeloa told reporters.

"Despite those four cards, he’ll try to complete these three games, whether by playing, scoring goals, or showing, as I’ve said, his commitment to Real Madrid. As a coach, but especially as a Madridista, that’s what I’d like to see.”

When asked whether he believes Mbappe has given full commitment, Arbeloa said: “I think so, I think all of them, all my players.

"I couldn’t think otherwise, I couldn’t believe that a Real Madrid player wouldn’t give everything they have for the club because then I wouldn’t know where they are. This club is the best in the world.

"It’s a privilege for all of us involved daily, wearing this badge on our chest, to be here. Those of us who’ve been outside know what it’s like to be away from Real Madrid, what this club means.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Arbeloa confident Mbappe would always give his all for Real Madrid

"I believe my players must be aware of the luck and fortune they have to be at Real Madrid. They will be remembered their whole lives for being Real Madrid players.

"When, many years from now, they leave football, they’ll be talked about as former Real Madrid players, former Real Madrid legends, European champions several times with Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid leaves a deep mark on you, gives you many things. There are incredibly important players in its history who have made Real Madrid great, who have helped build the legend of Real Madrid. But as I always say, I believe Real Madrid does more for us than anyone can do for the club.”

Mbappe has scored 41 goals for Real Madrid this season, but there remain question marks surrounding his contribution to the side, while his relationship with his teammates is thought to be fractured.