Preview: Damac vsAl-Fayha - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 13 May 2026 16:50

With just two league matches remaining in the season, Damac FC host Al Fayha in a Saudi Pro League encounter at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Friday.

Fabio Carille’s side are desperately fighting to preserve their top-flight status, while the visitors arrive looking to build on a mid-table position with little left to play for.

Match preview

Damac head into Friday’s clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City, a result that, while expected given the opposition, will still sting given how close they came to salvaging something from the game.

Yakou Meite had pulled the hosts level in the 73rd minute, only for Abdulaziz Al-Bishi to break Damac hearts with a 94th-minute winner that handed Al-Ittihad all three points.

That defeat extended Damac’s losing run to three successive games, a sequence in which they have failed to score in two outings, and Carille’s men now sit 15th in the Saudi Pro League table, separated from the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Damac and 16th-placed Al-Riyadh are level on 26 points, while the hosts have scored 28 goals and conceded 51 this season, compared to Al-Riyadh’s record of 33 scored and 62 conceded.

Every point is now crucial if the Knights of the South are to retain their top-flight status, and failure to claim all three here would go a long way to sealing their fate before the final day.

Carille’s men have accumulated just 15 points from a possible 48 at home this season, backing up an overall return of three wins and six draws.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al Fayha arrive having also suffered defeat in their most recent outing, losing to Al Qadsiah at home in a similar fashion to their hosts - equalising before being undone by a goal in the 92nd minute from the visitors.

Pedro Emanuel’s side have won just once in their last six league outings, that solitary victory coming in a 4-2 triumph over Al-Riyadh, with three defeats and two draws making up the remainder of that run.

Sitting 10th in the table with 38 points, accumulated from 10 wins, eight draws and 14 defeats, Al Fayha have scored 41 goals and conceded 50 this season, and their away record of four wins, two draws and 10 defeats offers limited encouragement ahead of this trip.

The two clubs have shared the spoils in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw, and across the last five head-to-head encounters, Damac have claimed one win, Al Fayha one win, with three draws separating the sides.

Damac Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Abdullah Ahmed

Damac have no fresh injury concerns heading into Friday’s game and are expected to name a strong side as they bid to keep their survival hopes alive.

The back four is likely to be made up of Sanousi Hawsawi, Jamal Harkass, Abdelkader Bedrane and Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, providing a familiar defensive structure for Carille.

Morlaye Sylla is expected to feature in midfield, with Jonathan Okita providing width from the wing and Yahya Al-Najei leading the line in attack.

Al Fayha are also without any notable absentees, with Chris Smalling and Mukhair Al-Rashidi expected to continue in defence.

Alfa Semedo and Yassine Benzia are set to start in midfield, while Sabri Dahal is likely to operate from the wing in support of the attack.

Fashion Sakala is once again expected to feature prominently up front, having netted in the last outing, with the forward having contributed 13 goals this season, and Abdullah Radif could lead the attack alongside him.

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Al-Obaid, Bedrane, Harkass, Hawsawi; Vada, Abdu, Sylla; Okita, Al-Najei, Kaiki

Al-Fayha possible starting lineup:

Al-Deqeel; Bamsaud, Al-Rashidi, Smalling, Al-Baqawi; Benzia, Semedo, Kaabi; Sakala, Radif, Dahal

We say: Damac 1-1 Al-Fayha

Damac will be desperate for all three points with the relegation spectre looming large, but Al Fayha have enough quality to make life difficult for a side that has struggled for consistency at home this season.

Recent meetings between these two sides have had a habit of ending level, and with both clubs coming off defeats, a share of the spoils once again looks the most likely outcome on Friday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.