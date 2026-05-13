Joao Palhinha move in 'fresh' doubt as Tottenham transfer plans revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 13 May 2026 17:30

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to explore alternative midfield targets if they fail to secure Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal this summer. Palhinha joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich last summer and has made a strong impression in North London. The 30-year-old has made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals, while Tottenham hold an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. With Spurs currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table and still embroiled in a survival battle, much of their transfer strategy is likely to depend on where they ultimately finish.

Joao Palhinha future: What Tottenham plan to do

© Imago

According to Football Insider, Palhinha’s future is no longer entirely in Tottenham’s hands, even though the club are keen to keep him beyond the summer.

Spurs reportedly want to add at least one new central midfielder ahead of next season regardless of where they end up, while Palhinha has also been strongly linked with a return to Sporting where the lure of rejoining his boyhood club could prove difficult to ignore.

The midfielder will likely assess his future once the season concludes, but a permanent stay in North London appears highly unlikely if Spurs suffer relegation.

That means Tottenham may first need clarity on Palhinha’s own intentions before moving ahead with their summer plans.

Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly made it clear that he wants the Portuguese international to remain, but for now, the final decision may rest beyond the club’s control.

Bayern Munich stance on Palhinha

© Imago

When Bayern sanctioned Palhinha’s loan move, the expectation was that the arrangement could pave the way for a permanent exit.

Vincent Kompany already has the likes of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich and Tom Bischof as midfield options, and while Leon Goretzka is expected to leave in the summer, the Bundesliga champions still appear to have sufficient depth in that department.

The Portuguese midfielder is not considered a natural fit for Kompany’s tactical setup, which is why Bayern would reportedly be open to sanctioning a permanent departure this summer.

Tottenham are believed to be keen on negotiating a fee lower than the original £25m purchase option, but unless Palhinha makes his intentions clear, the situation is unlikely to move forward quickly.