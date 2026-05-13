Joe Gomez 'opens up' about Liverpool future amid exit rumours

By Saikat Mandal | 13 May 2026 16:03

Joe Gomez could be facing an uncertain future this summer, with Liverpool reportedly preparing a major reshuffle of their defensive options.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and is now one of the longest-serving members of the current squad, having made more than 270 appearances across all competitions.

The versatile defender, capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back, has struggled with recurring fitness problems over the past two seasons, which has inevitably seen him slide down the pecking order.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the England international has made 31 appearances in all competitions, though only six of those have been Premier League starts.

With his contract running until 2027, Liverpool may view this summer as one of their final realistic opportunities to command a meaningful fee, particularly with reported interest from elsewhere.

Joe Gomez opens up on his Liverpool future

© Imago / Buzzi

The Reds defender has managed only 48 appearances across the last two seasons and has previously been linked with moves to AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

When asked about his future, Gomez told Sky Sports News: “No. I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer.

“I’ve only got a year left so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we’ll see.”

His comments hardly shut down speculation and instead leave the door wide open to a possible summer departure.

Liverpool are building depth in defence

© Imago

The 20-time English champions will welcome Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes after agreeing a £60m deal in January, while Giovanni Leoni is also expected to return for pre-season after missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign with an ACL injury.

If Ibrahima Konate signs the anticipated new contract, and with Virgil van Dijk still around to guide the transition, Liverpool’s defensive depth will already look considerably healthier heading into next season.

Gomez’s recurring injury issues have become a persistent concern for Liverpool, and with his role in the squad diminishing, a summer exit may increasingly make practical sense for all parties.

The defender still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and a move to a major European club such as Milan could provide the fresh start his career may now need.

Liverpool are also reportedly in the market for another centre-back, with Alessandro Bastoni among the names linked, which only strengthens the argument that Gomez’s long Anfield chapter could be approaching its conclusion.