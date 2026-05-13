Liverpool transfer news: Reds ‘keeping tabs’ on bargain £20m defender Arne Slot pushed for in January

By Lewis Blain | 13 May 2026 13:19

Liverpool remain firmly interested in Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of the summer transfer window after previously exploring a move during January.

The versatile defender has impressed during his loan spell at Sunderland and is expected to leave RB Leipzig permanently this summer.

With Arne Slot expected to strengthen at right-back and across the defensive line, Geertruida continues to appeal thanks to his flexibility and proven experience at the top level.

Liverpool continue to keep tabs on Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of summer

© Imago

The Reds looked into signing Geertruida during the January transfer window, although a move was never considered realistic midway through the season, and that admiration has not gone away.

According to reports, the Merseyside outfit are 'keeping tabs' on the versatile 25-year-old, who has enhanced his reputation during an excellent campaign at the Stadium of Light, where his consistency, athleticism and tactical intelligence have attracted attention from clubs across Europe.

Geertruida’s ability to operate at right-back and in the middle has made him particularly appealing to clubs wanting greater flexibility in defence.

Liverpool are among the Premier League sides continuing to monitor his situation closely as they assess defensive reinforcements for next season.

Why Liverpool are behind in Lutsharel Geertruida transfer race

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool are far from alone in the race for Geertruida, however.

Leeds United have now entered the picture and believe their links to the Red Bull football network could give them a serious advantage in negotiations with Leipzig.

Several other Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, are also keeping tabs on the Dutch international.

Interest stretches beyond England too, with clubs in Italy, Germany, France and Spain all making enquiries over his availability.

Leipzig are understood to be open to selling Geertruida for the right offer once his Sunderland loan officially concludes, with a fee in the region of €23 million (£20 million) viewed as realistic.

Lutsharel Geertruida would be a bargain right-back solution at Anfield

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

At around £20 million, Geertruida looks exactly the kind of smart, value‑driven defensive signing Liverpool should be targeting this summer.

Right‑back has been a problem area since Trent Alexander‑Arnold’s departure, and Liverpool also need greater depth across the back line, given ongoing concerns around injuries and overall squad balance.

Geertruida would offer the same sort of reliability and versatility that Joe Gomez has provided over the years - a defender who can slot into multiple roles without disrupting the team’s structure. His ability to play both at right‑back and centrally makes him an ideal fit for Slot’s flexible defensive approach.

Crucially, his loan spell at Sunderland has already removed much of the uncertainty that usually comes with signing players directly from overseas. He has adapted to English football, handled the physical demands and shown he can thrive in a high‑intensity environment.

For a player entering his prime, with Premier League experience under his belt and the versatility to cover several positions, £20 million could prove to be a bargain.

If Liverpool manage to win the race, Geertruida has all the tools to become one of the more astute defensive additions of the summer.