Barcelona transfer news: 'Very concrete interest' - Unexpected new contender emerges for Lewandowski

By Axel Clody | 13 May 2026 10:38

Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season after losing his place in the starting eleven and a surprise new suitor has entered the race for the Polish legend's signature.

The 37-year-old's contract expires in June and all signs point towards his Nou Camp adventure drawing to a close. AC Milan have already been linked, with the Italian giants seeking a centre-forward since the departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, and even a Lewandowski on the wane remains a guarantee of goals.

A return to Poland has not been ruled out, though that may be premature at this stage. MLS interest has also been confirmed, with a decision expected in the near future.

Porto eye shock Lewandowski swoop

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Porto have emerged as an unexpected option after their Liga Portugal title triumph, sealed in part thanks to the impact of Thiago Silva, who reinforced an already solid back line under boss Conceicao Farioli. The Dragons are now looking to secure a similar guarantee at the other end of the pitch.

Reliable transfer insider Florian Plettenberg has reported that Porto have "very concrete interest" in Lewandowski, adding: "Porto want to seriously try for the deal."

However, Plettenberg was careful to note that nothing is advanced or agreed at this stage, with many offers and enquiries still on the table and even a Barcelona contract extension remaining a slim possibility.

Polish colony growing at Porto

© Imago / Sportimage

A move to Porto would also see Lewandowski link up with compatriot Oskar Pietuszewski, who has quickly become a fan favourite since joining from Jagiellonia. He would not be the only Pole in the squad — Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior also contributed to the title win.

Porto remain in the Champions League next season, the Liga Portugal continues to attract quality and the club boasts a rich European history, all factors that could appeal to a striker of Lewandowski's standing as he weighs up his options.