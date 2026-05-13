Wolves transfer news: Winger with 32 goal, assist contributions 'interesting' Premier League club, Turkish giants

By Darren Plant | 13 May 2026 10:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of three clubs that have registered an interest in FC Midtjylland winger Aral Simsir.

With the West Midlands outfit having already been relegated from the Premier League, plans are already underway with regards to identifying new additions.

As well as Wolves allegedly having a big-money deal in place to sell a key player, they are also chasing what would be notable additions to their squad.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Wolves are in the race to secure a deal for one of European football's best performers, at least from a numbers perspective.

© Imago

Who is Aral Simsir?

Simsir has been with FC Midtjylland since 2017, coming through the youth ranks to become a star in the first team.

A total of 26 goals and 39 assists have been contributed from 143 appearances, but the 23-year-old's best campaign has been in 2025-26.

As many as 12 goals and 20 assists have come from 52 outings, with 13 of his assists being recorded in the Danish top flight.

The versatile playmaker also started all three matches against Nottingham Forest in this season's Europa League.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are said to be admirers of a player who has been called up to Turkey's senior squad in the past without earning his first cap.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves likely to be outsiders for Simsir

Simsir's statistics suggest that he could be regarded as a first-choice pick at Wolves should he make the move to Molineux.

However, if Galatasaray step up their interest, would Simsir be able to reject the advances of the Super Lig champions and who will again be in the Champions League next season?

A potential transfer fee is not mentioned, but FC Midtjylland will realistically demand a substantial sum for one of their star players who holds a contract until 2029.

Despite the funds that Wolves will have at their disposal in the summer, Galatasaray are better positioned to offer better terms for Simsir.