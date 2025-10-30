Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

In full-blown crisis mode after a sixth defeat from seven games in all tournaments, Liverpool have many wrongs to right when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield for Saturday night's Premier League battle.

The Reds appeared to have pulled themselves out of their rut when they battered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League, but back-to-back domestic losses have brought Arne Slot's side crashing back down to earth.

Liverpool firstly fell victim to a 3-2 Premier League reverse at Brentford, before being dumped out of the EFL Cup in the fourth round courtesy of a 3-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, who defeated the champions for the third time this season.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Aston Villa were not in cup action in midweek owing to their third-round elimination, giving the Lions more time to recover from their successful exploits against Manchester City, whom they stunned 1-0 in gameweek nine.

Ahead of Saturday's match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head history and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 205

Liverpool wins: 103

Draws: 43

Aston Villa wins: 59

Having both competed at the top level of English football for many decades, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa has been a staple fixture in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as being played regularly in the late 1800s.

There have now been 205 official matches between the Reds and the Lions, and the Merseyside giants have won just over 50% of them - prevailing in 103 meetings - while Villa have triumphed in 59 and another 43 clashes have ended level.

The most recent of those stalemates came at Villa Park in the 2024-25 Premier League season, where Liverpool needed a deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold strike to salvage a slice of the spoils in a 2-2 thriller, albeit one not quite as entertaining as the year before.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's last away game in charge of the Reds ended in a 3-3 spectacular, one in which some customary Jhon Duran heroics saw the Lions fight back from 3-1 down in the final 10 minutes.

However, Villa's winless run versus Liverpool now stands at 10 matches, as Klopp oversaw a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Anfield during the early stages of the 2023-24 season, before the Reds strolled to a 2-0 success in November 2024.

In fact, the Lions have to go all the way back to October 2020 for their most recent victory over Liverpool, that unforgettable 7-2 obliteration during the behind-closed-doors era, where it was truly a real shame to have no fans present at Villa Park.

A couple of months later, a coronavirus-ravaged and embryonic Lions side memorably equalised against Liverpool in the FA Cup through Louie Barry, before the Reds eventually flexed their muscles and came away with a 4-1 victory.

Also boasting six wins from their last seven Premier League home matches against Villa, Liverpool have gone over 10 years without losing a top-flight game to the Lions at Anfield, going down 1-0 in September 2014 courtesy of a Gabriel Agbonlahor effort.

Four Liverpool players have also reached double figures in goals against Villa - Robbie Fowler (14), Steven Gerrard (13), Roger Hunt (10) and Ian Rush (10) - while current wing wizard Mohamed Salah boasts nine of his own.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 19, 2025: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 13, 2024: Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 10, 2022: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2021: Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2021: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 08, 2021: Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool (FA Cup Third Round)

Oct 04, 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jul 05, 2020: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2019: Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 02, 2019: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2016: Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2015: Liverpool 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2015: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool (FA Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 17, 2015: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2014: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2014: Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 19, 2025: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 13, 2024: Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 10, 2022: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2021: Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2021: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

