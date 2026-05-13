Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Arne Slot's side in top-five battle at Villa Park

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 15:13 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 15:16

Alexander Isak could lead the Liverpool line in Friday night's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough season for the Sweden international due to injuries, with the striker finding the back of the net just four times for his new club.

However, Isak appeared off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out after recovering from injury, and the ex-Newcastle United forward could now feature from the first whistle at Villa Park.

Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (foot) are definitely out for Arne Slot's side on Friday night.

Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness), Mohamed Salah (thigh) and Florian Wirtz (illness) all need to be assessed, and there is hope that at least three of those will be involved.

Konate and Wirtz should be fit enough to start on Friday night, with Alisson potentially returning to the bench before starting the team's final Premier League match of the season.

Salah is yet to be officially ruled out, but it is more likely that the Egypt international will return for the clash against Brentford on May 24 in order to say goodbye to the Liverpool fans.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Liverpool