Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 14:51 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 14:53

Villa Park will play host to a fascinating match on Friday evening, as Aston Villa welcome Liverpool in the Premier League, with both sides bidding to secure Champions League football for next term.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League table but are only ahead of fifth-placed Villa on goal difference, while sixth-placed Bournemouth sit four points behind the duo with two games left.

Match preview

There is no doubt that Villa's Premier League form has suffered of late due to their involvement in the Europa League, but the struggle has been worth it, with Unai Emery's side booking their spot in the final of the European competition courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate success over Nottingham Forest.

Villa have only taken one point from their last three league games, drawing 2-2 with Burnley last time out after successive losses to Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Emery's side are fifth in the table, though, four points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth, so qualification for next season's Champions League via their league position could be secured in this gameweek.

Villa will have another chance through the Europa League, though, as beating Freiburg in the final on May 20 would also ensure that they return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

The omens are not exactly brilliant for Villa considering that just one win has arrived from their last 16 Premier League games against Liverpool - the famous 7-2 victory at Villa Park in October 2020.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Liverpool, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and it was another uninspiring performance from the reigning Premier League champions, who have been off the pace this term.

The Reds lost their last away game at Old Trafford on May 3, going down 3-2 to Manchester United, but they are almost there in terms of securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Liverpool can also still finish third this term, but Arne Slot's team would need to win their final two league games and hope that third-placed Man United lose both of theirs, with a swing in goal difference also needed.

It does appear that Slot will be keeping his job at Anfield despite the team's struggles this season, and Liverpool will be determined to wrap up a Champions League finish ahead of their final game of the campaign at home to Brentford, which could be a tricky affair.

Liverpool only have the ninth-best away record in the Premier League this season, losing eight of their 18 matches, and it is clear that serious improvement is required next term if the Reds are to make a serious challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Aston Villa Premier League form:

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Aston Villa form (all competitions):

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Liverpool Premier League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Villa will again be missing Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin) and Amadou Onana (calf) for Friday's clash with Liverpool, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Emiliano Buendia has scored twice in his last three appearances and is expected to return to the starting side here, having dropped down to the bench against Burnley last time out.

Ollie Watkins has been involved in 12 goals in his last 13 appearances for Villa, scoring nine times in the process, and the England international will once again lead the line.

As for Liverpool, Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (foot) are definitely out of the top-five battle on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness), Mohamed Salah (thigh) and Florian Wirtz (illness) all need to be assessed before final decisions on their involvement can be made.

Alexander Isak featured off the bench against Chelsea last time out after recovering from injury, and the Sweden international could now be introduced into the starting side against Villa.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool

It is tough to back either with any real confidence at the moment, and three of their last six meetings have finished level, so we are expecting a low-scoring draw to occur on Friday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.