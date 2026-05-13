Man Utd legend backs surprise Arsenal star to replace Ben White - and compares him to Roy Keane

By Lewis Blain | 13 May 2026 13:47

Arsenal could have an unexpected solution to their growing right-back problems after Paul Scholes suggested Declan Rice could fill in defensively.

The Gunners are currently sweating on the fitness of both Ben White and Jurrien Timber, leaving manager Mikel Arteta short of natural options on the right side of defence.

Scholes believes Rice has the physical and tactical profile to thrive there temporarily, and even compared the Arsenal star to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Paul Scholes backs Declan Rice to solve Arsenal right-back crisis

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Arsenal’s injury concerns deepened after White picked up a season-ending injury in their dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, while Timber’s recovery from injury has taken longer than initially expected.

That has left Arteta increasingly short of specialist right-backs heading into a crucial stage of the season.

Scholes, however, believes Rice could be the ideal temporary solution. He said:

“He [Roy Keane] played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince,” Scholes said.

“Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway.”

Rice has already shown his versatility under Arteta and is widely regarded as one of the most tactically disciplined midfielders in the Premier League, making him a logical emergency option if Arsenal’s injury problems continue.

How similar to Roy Keane is Declan Rice?

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The comparison between Rice and Keane might initially sound surprising, but there are actually several similarities in their profiles.

Like Keane during his prime years at United, Rice combines elite physicality with positional intelligence, defensive awareness and leadership qualities. Both players built reputations on winning duels, covering huge areas of the pitch and driving standards around them.

Rice also has a defensive foundation from his early years at the Hammers, which makes the idea of him filling in at right-back far less unrealistic than it first appears.

In Arteta’s system especially, full-backs are often required to drift centrally and operate almost as additional midfielders in possession, which would suit Rice’s strengths perfectly.

For that reason, Scholes’ suggestion is not as wild as some might think. Arsenal do not need Rice to reinvent himself as a long-term right-back, but as a short-term fix during an injury crisis, there is strong logic behind the idea.

And while Rice is a very different stylistic player to Keane in some respects, the comparison in terms of mentality, intensity and tactical discipline is certainly understandable.