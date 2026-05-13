Man United vs. Nottingham Forest: Casemiro set to bid farewell to Old Trafford faithful after injury scare

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 14:48 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 14:49

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has returned to training ahead of Sunday's Premier League contest with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Casemiro, 34, missed last weekend's goalless draw with Sunderland due to a minor issue, and there were immediately fears that the Brazil international would not have the chance to say goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful in the team's final home game of the campaign.

However, the midfielder was able to train alongside his teammates on Wednesday, suggesting that he will return to the squad for Sunday's game with Forest.

Manuel Ugarte was also back in training, with the Uruguay international recovering from the back issue that forced him to miss the contest at the Stadium of Light.

© Imago / ActionPlus

Casemiro, Ugarte back in training ahead of Forest clash

It remains to be seen whether Ugarte is involved in the team's final two matches of the season against Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, with the midfielder also set to leave this summer.

Casemiro's departure on a free transfer has also been confirmed.

“Honestly I feel so happy, especially for the affection from the fans, and the respect they have for me,” Casemiro said in a recent interview with Man United's official website.

“I am hoping not to cry on my last day as it is such a beautiful experience, my wife already cried when the fans were asking for one more year.

“So, I just want to enjoy it, enjoy all the moments and I will be a United fan for the rest of my life.”

© Iconsport / SPI

Casemiro will bid an emotional farewell to Old Trafford on Sunday

Casemiro made the move to Man United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 159 occasions, scoring 26 goals and registering 14 assists.

The midfielder has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals and two assists in 34 appearances, playing a key role in the team securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

There have been calls from large sections of the Man United supporters for the club to reverse their decision and hand the Brazilian another one-year contract.

However, Casemiro will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of next month, with a busy summer expected to see Man United add three midfielders to their squad.