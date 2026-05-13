Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Unai Emery's side in top-five battle at Villa Park

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 15:13 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 15:19

Ollie Watkins will be aiming to continue his strong run of form when Aston Villa welcome Liverpool to Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday night.

The England international has been involved in 12 goals in his last 13 appearances for Villa, scoring nine times in the process - form that is expected to lead to him securing a spot in the final Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Watkins will be bidding to add to the 12 Premier League goals that he has scored this season, with the 30-year-old set to lead the line at Villa Park.

The hosts will again be missing Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin) and Amadou Onana (calf) for Friday's clash with Liverpool.

No fresh injury problems have been reported, though, and head coach Unai Emery is set to name a strong XI for the Premier League fixture.

Emiliano Buendia has scored twice in his last three appearances and is expected to return to the starting side here, having dropped down to the bench against Burnley.

Victor Lindelof has recently been operating in central midfield, and that is again expected to be the case here, with John McGinn featuring in a wide area.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Aston Villa