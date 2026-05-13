Man United's Andre Onana plan 'revealed' with Red Devils wanting Senne Lammens 'competition'

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 15:40

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to include Andre Onana in their first-team squad next season, with the club hoping to sell the Cameroon international this summer.

Onana spent two seasons as Man United's number one following a move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, but he made a series of high-profile errors for the 20-time English champions and was loaned to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor last summer.

The 30-year-old has made 31 appearances for Trabzonspor this season, keeping six clean sheets, and as it stands, he will be heading back to Old Trafford this summer.

Onana is believed to be hopeful of being given the chance to challenge Senne Lammens for the number one spot at Man United during the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Man United 'planning' to sell Onana this summer

However, according to ESPN, Onana is not in Man United's plans, with the club hoping to sell him during this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils are planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer to provide support for Lammens, as current number two Altay Bayindir is also set to leave this summer.

Lammens has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Red Devils and is expected to again be the club's number one goalkeeper during the 2026-27 season.

Shifting Onana could prove to be problematic this summer, though, as his salary is set to rise in line with the rest of the squad, with Man United securing a return to the Champions League for next season.

© Imago

Could Trabzonspor sign Onana on a permanent basis?

Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas recently suggested that his side are likely to be priced out of a permanent move for Onana this summer.

"As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45m-€50m, our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor’s realities,” Kafkas told Gunebakis.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s thinking is that if it’s not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe.

“His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor’s reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes.”

Onana helped Inter reach the 2002-03 Champions League final during an impressive campaign, but he has largely found it difficult during his time in Manchester.