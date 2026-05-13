Wolves transfer news: Hwang Hee-chan 'exit strategy' being sought as Premier League, European clubs lurk

By Darren Plant | 13 May 2026 15:53

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Hwang Hee-chan is reportedly attracting interest from two Premier League clubs and one Italian team ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hwang has been representing Wolves since the summer of 2021, contributing a total of 27 goals and 11 assists from his 148 appearances in all competitions.

However, his form has dropped off in recent campaigns to the point where a transfer elsewhere would realistically suit all concerned.

With Wolves having already suffered relegation from the Premier League, they are in a position to consider proposals for the South Korea international.

According to Sportsboom, three clubs are already contemplating whether to make a formal approach for the 30-year-old.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Which clubs want to sign Hwang?

The report alleges that Wolves are 'actively seeking' how to part ways with the versatile attacker as soon as possible.

Premier League duo Brentford and Fulham are said to be interested in Hwang, as are long-term admirers Lazio.

With Wolves said to be keen to significantly reduce their wage bill, there is hope that a club will press ahead with a formal offer.

Wolves have reportedly set an asking price of €15m (£13m) for Hwang, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to recoup that level of fee.

Since the start of 2024-25, Hwang has contributed just four goals and and one assist from 1,735 minutes of Premier League football.

© Imago

Why clubs may take Hwang risk

Although Hwang is an experienced player who can play across a number of positions, the perception is that his best days are behind him.

Nevertheless, acquiring Hwang's signature would be a major breakthrough in the Asian market, assuming that clubs wish to do that.

Hwang is a 77-cap South Korea international, and Wolves have previously arranged tours of the country and Asia during pre-season due to the interest in the player.

Even if Hwang costs a higher fee than expected, some of that money could plausibly be recouped through overseas revenue.

This would particularly be the case if Hwang joins a Premier League club.