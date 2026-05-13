Preview: Adelaide United vs Auckland FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 13 May 2026 18:16

Adelaide United will host Auckland on Friday in the second leg of the A-League semi-final at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Both sides know that this is a winner-take-all game after their 1-1 draw in the previous match last weekend.

Match preview

Adelaide enter this game after a fine season in the A-League, having finished second, and following their draw in the first leg, it now means they are unbeaten in their last eleven league games.

This is a drastic improvement from their campaign last season, as they finished sixth in the division, while the season before they could only achieve eighth, demonstrating the journey they have been on since 2023/24.

The hosts will be hopeful they can do better than the last time they faced Auckland at home, as it ended in a draw, knowing a win is the only way they will progress, be that within the regulation 90 minutes or following extra time and penalties.

Fans will be confident their side can earn a win, as the Reds have not been beaten at home since February 20, when they lost to Perth Glory.

© Imago

Auckland finished top of the A-League last year but still did not win the division, as they were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the playoffs for the title by Melbourne Victory.

So, the New Zealand-based team will be aiming to go a step further this year by reaching the final with a victory over Adelaide in the hopes they can secure the title this season.

The visitors are looking to add to a five-match away unbeaten streak. The last time they were beaten on the road in an A-League game was January 31 against Perth Glory.

However, fans will be worried about the visitors’ overall form, as they have failed to win a game in their last six fixtures.

Adelaide United Australian A-League form:

W D D W W D

Auckland FC Australian A-League form:

D D L D D D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / AAP

Adelaide will be buoyed by the fact that Luka Jovanovic can return to the squad after missing the first leg due to suspension.

However, the Australian side will be without Ajak Riak, Dylan Pierias, Ryan Kitto and Jake Najdovski.

Auckland will be without Guillermo May for the semi-final, as he is suffering with a syndesmosis injury that he had collected from the previous match.

The loss of their star striker adds to their list of injuries, as Oliver Sail, Oliver Middleton, Jake Brimer and Luis Felipe Gallegos will also be missing.

Adelaide United possible starting lineup:

Smits; Barnett, Vriends, Kikianis, Dukuly; White, Duzel, Alagich; Crawford, Yull, Jovanovic

Auckland FC possible starting lineup:

Woud; Sakai, Hall, Girdwood-Reich, Elliot; Verstraete, Howieson, Randall, Brook; Cosgrove, Rogerson

We say: Adelaide United 2-1 Auckland FC

At home Adelaide should have too much for Auckland, which has struggled across recent weeks. The injury to May and return of Jovanovic could decide the game, as one loses their star striker while Adelaide’s returns.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.