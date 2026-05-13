Man City vs. Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Huge Haaland, Doku, Cherki decisions made as Arsenal are given fresh Premier League title hope

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made six bold changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.
More to follow...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made six bold changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.
More to follow...
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