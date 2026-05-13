Premier League Gameweek 31
Man City
May 13, 2026 8.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Crystal Palace

Man City vs. Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Huge Haaland, Doku, Cherki decisions made as Arsenal are given fresh Premier League title hope

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Arsenal given fresh title hope as Man City make major changes to starting lineup for Crystal Palace clash
© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made six bold changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

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