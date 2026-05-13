La Liga Gameweek 36
Real Madrid
May 14, 2026 8.30pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Real Oviedo

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Looking to respond after their El Clasico setback, Real Madrid welcome Real Oviedo to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday night.

Los Blancos are dealing with a number of injury concerns heading into the contest, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID vs. REAL OVIEDO

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (cruciate ligament), Eder Militao (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (toe), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Federico Valverde (head), Dani Ceballos (thigh)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (hamstring), Dean Huijsen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Garcia, Vinicius 

REAL OVIEDO

Out: Javi Lopez (suspension), Kwasi Sibo (suspension), Jaime Vazquez (groin), Eric Bailly (nose)

Doubtful: Leander Dendoncker (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal; Fernandez, Reina, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas, Chaira

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