Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Aishat Akanni | 13 May 2026 20:30

Looking to respond after their El Clasico setback, Real Madrid welcome Real Oviedo to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday night.

Los Blancos are dealing with a number of injury concerns heading into the contest, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (cruciate ligament), Eder Militao (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (toe), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Federico Valverde (head), Dani Ceballos (thigh)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (hamstring), Dean Huijsen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Garcia, Vinicius

REAL OVIEDO

Out: Javi Lopez (suspension), Kwasi Sibo (suspension), Jaime Vazquez (groin), Eric Bailly (nose)

Doubtful: Leander Dendoncker (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal; Fernandez, Reina, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas, Chaira