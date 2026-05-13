Aston Villa transfer latest: Europa League finalists will accept 'huge offer' for key player as PSR concerns emerge

By Seye Omidiora | 13 May 2026 19:21

Despite the possibility of Aston Villa claiming their first European title since 1982's European Cup, the Villans' ongoing concerns regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could lead to a few departures in the summer.

Unai Emery's team sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points clear of Bournemouth with two games to play, meaning supporters could celebrate on two fronts at the campaign's denouement if they end in the top five and win the Europa League final.

However, the West Midlands outfit may be required to sanction high-profile departures to fund necessary reinforcements for next season.

According to Football Insider, Villa could be set to lose a player who has made over 200 Premier League games, with 91 coming for the West Midlands side.

Experienced midfielder could leave Villa Park amid ongoing financial concerns

© Iconsport

The player in question is believed to be Youri Tielemans, with the above source suggesting that the Europa League finalists are open to a huge offer for the Belgium international.

Tielemans has featured in 242 Premier League games for Leicester and Villa since moving from Monaco in the 2018-19 season, 23 of which have been this term.

Although the report hints that Emery would be reluctant to lose the Belgium international, the club’s financial situation dictates that sacrifices must be made.

Several European powerhouses and Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a busy period of recruitment at Villa Park.

The source further states that a strong showing at the upcoming World Cup ought to increase interest further and potentially drive up the player's market value.

With his contract running until 2028, this summer is ideally the last chance for Villa to get a significant sum from any sale that could happen.

Will the lure of Champions League football keep Tielemans?

© Imago

The potential exit of Tielemans represents a significant dilemma for the Villa Park hierarchy as they look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Tielemans offers a level of technical security and experience that is difficult to replace, particularly with a Champions League campaign on the horizon.

While the midfielder is reportedly uninterested in a move to the Middle East, a substantial bid from a continental giant could prove difficult for both the player and the club to ignore.

Whether the 29-year-old moves, though, would be contingent on the Villans navigating their PSR obligations, which could define their success or otherwise in the 2026-27 season.