Barcelona consider response to Florentino Perez corruption claims as fresh questions emerge on Negreira case

By Seye Omidiora | 13 May 2026 21:19 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 21:29

Barcelona are contemplating legal action against Florentino Perez after the Real Madrid president's accusation of systemic corruption.

While the Catalan giants celebrate another year of domestic dominance, the atmosphere in the Spanish capital has reached a boiling point after another trophyless campaign for Los Blancos.

Having previously trailed Real in the title race, Hansi Flick's men took advantage of the mood in the capital cup deteriorating as the campaign progressed to open a 14-point lead after Sunday's 2-0 Clasico defeat.

Tensions between the two powerhouses have now escalated to a new high following a sensational and erratic public appearance from the Madrid leadership on Tuesday.

Barcelona could take legal action after Perez corruption claims

© Imago

Perez labelled the ongoing Negreira case as the "biggest scandal in history" and claimed to be preparing a 500-page dossier to submit to UEFA as soon as the season concludes, with Barcelona soon responding.

"After the press conference conducted by Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez, we inform that our legal department is carefully studying his words and accusations," the club wrote in a statement via CBS Sports.

"In these moments, the club is analysing the situation and deciding which are the next steps to take. As soon as it's considered opportune, we will inform further about our position and the decisions we make."

Perez also used the platform to announce his intention to run for re-election, while simultaneously denying rumours regarding his health and a supposed smear campaign against his board.

Turmoil at Real Madrid continues amid second trophyless season

© Imago / MIS

The aggressive stance taken by Perez appears to be a calculated attempt to deflect attention from a disastrous period for the Madrid giants both on and off the pitch.

Sunday's Clasico defeat saw Hansi Flick's men claim the La Liga title, extending their lead in the table to 14 points.

With the club finishing a second successive year without a major trophy, the president is under immense pressure to address a perceived lack of discipline within the first-team environment.

Last week's alleged physical altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, which led to the latter's hospital visit, has further underlined a breakdown in authority at the club.