Man City injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Chelsea: Will Rodri be fit for FA Cup final?

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 21:48 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 21:49

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 success over Crystal Palace in England's top flight, which saw them close the gap on leaders Arsenal to two points in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Chelsea, as the two sides go head-to-head for the FA Cup trophy.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 16 (vs. Chelsea)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last five matches in all competitions with a groin issue, but the expectation is that the Spaniard will be fit for the FA Cup final this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.