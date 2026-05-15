Preview: Levante vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 May 2026 23:09 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 23:13

On Sunday, Levante will take on relegation rivals Mallorca at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in arguably the biggest game on matchday 37.

The hosts are languishing in 19th spot in La Liga and are level on 39 points with Mallorca and Elche, who occupy 18th and 17th place respectively.

Match preview

Luis Castro has done an impressive job since taking charge of his first game as Levante boss in January, having overseen eight wins, five draws and seven defeats in 20 matches.

That is a significant improvement on the two wins Levante mustered in their first 16 league games prior to Castro's arrival (D4, L10).

Levante have shown great character in their last two outings, fighting back from two goals down to beat Osasuna 3-2 last weekend, before coming from behind on two occasions to win by the same scoreline in their midweek away clash against Celta Vigo.

Frustratingly for Levante, they still finished matchday 36 in 19th position, but the four-point gap to Valencia in 11th place highlights how close the relegation fight is ahead of the final two rounds of matches.

Levante, who will face Real Betis away on the final day of the season, will recognise the great importance of Sunday's clash against a direct relegation rival, knowing that a win would dramatically improve their hopes of survival and a defeat would leave them staring at the prospect of an immediate return to the second tier.

The Granotes should take immense confidence from the fact they have won five of their last six home games, including each of their previous four outings at the Ciutat de Valencia.

They have also won each of their last four home meetings with Mallorca, including a 2-0 success in their most recent encounter at this venue in January 2022.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mallorca boss Martin Demichelis made a strong start to his tenure, claiming three wins in his first five matches following his appointment at the end of February (D1, L1).

However, just as he looked to be guiding Mallorca away from danger, Demichelis has seen his side experience a dip in form, having mustered just one win from their past five outings (D2, L2).

Mallorca failed to take anything from Wednesday's away trip to Getafe, which saw Omar Mascarell score a consolation in a 3-1 away defeat, leaving them just inside the bottom three ahead of their final two games against Levante and Real Oviedo.

Los Bermellones will head back on their travels with the league's second-worst away record, having mustered just nine points from their 18 trips away from Son Moix.

In fact, they have failed to win seven of their previous nine La Liga away trips (W1, D1), including three of their last five.

If they are to claim their third league win of the season on Sunday, Mallorca will have to beat Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia for the first time since picking up a 1-0 victory in October 2006.

Mallorca's top scorer in La Liga history, Vedat Muriqi, will be key to their chances of victory, having netted 22 goals in 35 appearances this term, leaving him two goals behind Kylian Mbappe in the Pichichi race.

Levante La Liga form:

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Mallorca La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Levante are expected to be without Carlos Alvarez and Unai Elgezabal due to knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Roger Brugue is pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score the winner at Balaidos on Tuesday.

Left-back Manu Sanchez could also return to the starting lineup, with Diego Pampin set to drop down to the bench.

As for the visitors, Demichelis will likely have to cope without the services of Lucas Bergstrom, Antonio Raillo, Marash Kumbulla, Justin Kalumba and Mateo Joseph.

Having completed a one-match ban, Samu Costa is set to replace Mascarell, who will serve a suspension of his own after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Demichelis could make two further changes, with Johan Mojica and Pablo Torre likely to earn recalls to the starting lineup.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Moreno, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Arriaga, Martinez; Garcia, Brugui, Espi

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Lopez, Valjent, Mojica; Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Torre; Muriqi, Luvumbo

We say: Levante 2-1 Mallorca

Levante come into this contest on the back of four consecutive home victories, and while the margins will be close, we think they will do just enough to beat a Mallorca side that has the second-worst away record in the top flight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.