Preview: Levante vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 11:33 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 11:36

Levante's battle to remain in Spain's top flight will continue on Friday evening, when they welcome top-six hopefuls Getafe to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

The home side are currently 19th in the La Liga table, four points behind 17th-placed Sevilla, while Osasuna are 10th, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Levante have a record of eight wins, nine draws and 17 defeats from their 34 league matches this season, with 33 points leaving them in 19th spot in the table, four points behind 17th-placed Sevilla.

The Frogs, who won last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight, will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Luis Castro's side have managed to pick up seven points from their last four matches, and they have only lost two of their last nine, but other teams around them are also picking up positive results, which has created a fascinating battle at the bottom.

Levante have the second-worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, only picking up 20 points from 17 matches, but Osasuna have struggled on their travels, winning just two of their 17 league fixtures away from their own stadium.

Earlier this season, Osasuna beat Levante 2-0 in the reverse match, and the Frogs have only been victorious in one of their last seven games against Friday's opponents.

© Iconsport / GSI / Icon Sport

In total, Levante and Osasuna have locked horns on 33 occasions, with the latter leading the overall head-to-head 16 wins to 13, while there have only ever been four draws.

Osasuna will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona, with all three goals in that contest coming in the final 10 minutes.

Alessio Lisci's side have picked up 42 points from their 34 league matches this season, which has left them in 10th spot in the division, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Los Rojillos finished ninth last term and will be aiming to better that this season, with their final three league games of the campaign coming against Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Getafe.

The bulk of Osasuna's success this season has come in front of their own fans, with the team boasting the fifth-best home record in La Liga, but it has been a struggle on their travels, picking up only 10 points, with just two teams - Mallorca and Elche - claiming fewer points on the road.

Levante La Liga form:

WLWWDL

Osasuna La Liga form:

WDDLWL

Team News

© Iconsport / GSI

Levante will once again be without the services of Unai Elgezabal due to a knee injury, while Alejandro Primo, Dela, Paco Cortes and Adrian de la Fuente need to be assessed.

Carlos Alvarez and Ivan Romero are also regarded as major doubts, with the pair having to be replaced in the heavy defeat to Villarreal last time out.

Levante will be without the services of midfielder Kervin Arriaga, meanwhile, as the 28-year-old picked up a milestone yellow card in the clash with the Yellow Submarine.

As for Osasuna, Victor Munoz is still out with a muscular injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Levante on Friday night.

Raul Garcia came off the bench to score against Barcelona last time out, and there could now be a spot in the final third of the field for the 25-year-old.

Ante Budimir has scored 16 times in La Liga this season and will once again lead the line, with the forward bidding to end a run of three games without a goal at this level.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Moreno, Matturro, Varela; Raghouber; Losada, Martinez, Olasgasti, Romero; Espi

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Galan; Torro, Moncayola; Raul Garcia, Gomez, Moro; Budimir

We say: Levante 1-1 Osasuna

There has only been four draws in the previous 33 meetings between these two sides, but we are finding it tough to separate them on Friday and have had to settle on a stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.