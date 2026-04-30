Villarreal vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 11:25 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 11:33

Levante's battle to escape the La Liga relegation zone will continue on Saturday, when they make the trip to Estadio de la Ceramica to take on Villarreal.

The visitors are currently 19th in the La Liga table, two points from the safety of 17th, while Villarreal are third, 15 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Match preview

Villarreal are all but certain of securing a top-four spot in La Liga this season, with the Yellow Submarine currently third, 15 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis with only five games left.

Marcelino's side could make sure of a top-four spot this weekend, but it would take an extraordinary set of circumstances for them drop out of contention at this stage of proceedings.

Villarreal will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and they have been victorious in four of their last seven in Spain's top flight, suffering just one defeat in the process.

The Yellow Submarine disappointed in this season's Champions League, picking up just a single point from eight league-stage fixtures, but they will, almost certainly, have the chance to give a stronger account of themselves in the 2026-27 tournament.

Villarreal have the fourth-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 40 points from 16 matches, while Levante have lost nine of their 16 games on their travels.

© Iconsport / GSI

Levante are firmly involved in a relegation scrap heading into the final straight, with 33 points from 33 matches leaving them in 19th spot in the table.

The Frogs, who won last season's Segunda Division, are only two points behind 17th-placed Mallorca, though, while they sit just three points from Alaves in 16th.

Luis Castro's side will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw against Espanyol, and they have only lost one of their last eight, which came away to Real Sociedad on April 4.

Levante have picked up seven points from their last three matches to aid their relegation fight, but they have a very tough match this weekend against one of the best sides in the division.

The Frogs have won just nine of their previous 35 matches against Villarreal in all competitions, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat when the pair locked horns in the reverse game earlier this season.

Villarreal La Liga form:

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Levante La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Villarreal will again be without the services of Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes through injury on Saturday, while Santiago Mourino is a major doubt for the clash with Levante.

Head coach Marcelino could introduce Pau Navarro into his defence for this match, but it might otherwise be the same team that took to the field against Celta last time out.

Ayoze Perez is an option in the final third, but it is expected that Gerard Moreno will retain his spot alongside Georges Mikautadze for the visit of Levante.

The away team will be missing Alex Primo, Unai Elgezabal and Kareem Tunde for this match, but Ivan Romero is available again following a suspension.

Carlos Espi is on eight goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season and will feature in the final third of the field, with the returning Romero likely to operate off the left.

Etta Eyong has not started for Levante since the start of February, and the striker, who is admired by a number of major clubs, is again set to feature on the bench for the first whistle this weekend.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Gueye, Comesana, Moleiro; Mikautadze, G Moreno

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Moreno, De la Fuente, Sanchez; V Garcia, Olasgasti, Raghouber, Martinez, Romero; Espi

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Levante's recent form has been impressive, and we are expecting this to be a tight match in terms of the scoreline, but Villarreal's excellent home record should allow them to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.