Fulham transfer news: Cottagers showing 'interest' in La Liga winger following breakout season

By Ben Sully | 25 Apr 2026 23:02

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing attacker Kareem Tunde from Spanish side Levante.

The Cottagers' summer business is likely to be influenced by their current bid to secure European qualification.

That said, even if they miss out on European football, they may need to recruit at least one winger this summer, given the uncertainty surrounding Wilson's future at the club.

The Wales international will become a free agent at the end of the season unless he agrees to fresh terms with the west London club.

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Fulham identify Levante attacker as transfer target

Fulham's recruitment team appear to be scouring the market for potential attacking reinforcements in preparation for Wilson's potential departure.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Cottagers have identified Levante's Tunde as a potential transfer target.

While Fulham are showing interest in the 20-year-old, the update does not clarify whether the Premier League side plans to make an offer this summer.

Levante are in a relatively strong negotiating position after tying down Tunde to a new three-year deal in March.

That said, they may find it quite difficult to retain Tunde's services beyond the summer if they fail to remain in the top flight.

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Who is Levante's exciting attacker?

After joining Levante's academy system in 2022, Tunde spent time with the club's B team before he made his senior debut in December.

The young attacker has since established himself as a regular fixture in the first-team set-up, having started 14 of his 16 La Liga appearances this term.

While he is still waiting for his maiden senior goal, Tunde registered his first La Liga assist in last month's 4-2 victory over Real Oviedo.

Tunde is a left-footed attacker who can play on either flank, although he has largely been used off the right since his senior debut.

The winger's season has unfortunately come to an end through injury, meaning there is a possibility he has played his last game for Levante.

However, he may still need time to develop and hone his craft before he can be seen as a viable target for an established Premier League club like Fulham.