Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola's "alive" warning to Arsenal as Premier League title race timeline revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 13 May 2026 23:18

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City kept themselves in the Premier League title race after his side beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Citizens headed into their clash with Palace five points behind league-leaders Arsenal, but they closed that gap to two points thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho.

There are only two matchweeks remaining in the league season, and many now believe that the Gunners will win their final two fixtures and claim first place.

However, Guardiola emphasised his belief that his side are still in the title race, telling Sky Sports: "3-0 Brentford, 3-0 Crystal Palace. This is a really tough opponent with the way they play.

"I'm really pleased. We try to be alive until [the end]. The next game is Bournemouth, and now our focus is on the [FA Cip] final."

City will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, before playing Bournemouth on Tuesday in the Premier League and ending their campaign at home against Aston Villa on May 24.

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Bournemouth? Aston Villa? When could the Premier League title be won?

Man City can only win the Premier League title on the final day of the season on May 24, but they would need Arsenal to drop points in one of their final two games, while also winning their final two matches themselves.

The Gunners will take on Burnley on Monday, and Mikel Arteta's side will be expected to comfortably claim three points from that fixture.

MAN CITY FIXTURES Chelsea (FA Cup Final): May 16 [N/A] Bournemouth (Premier League: May 19 [A] Aston Villa (Premier League): May 24 [H]

City would then be forced to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday to keep their title hopes alive as they would head into their clash with the Cherries trailing the Londoners by five points with six to play for.

Arsenal will be guaranteed to finish first if they win their last two games, but if they were to draw once, then the league could be decided on goal difference, with City currently ahead.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City vs. Arsenal: Can Pep Guardiola beat Mikel Arteta?

The Citizens' 3-0 win against Palace means that Guardiola's side now boast a goal difference figure fo 43, one more than Arteta's Arsenal.

If the Gunners were to drop points against either Burnley or Crystal Palace, City could then increase their advantage further as the Londoners' figure would have either stayed the same or decreased.

However, Guardiola will know that his side are unlikely to win the league considering Burnley are already relegated, while Crystal Palace will play against Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final three days after they face Arsenal on May 24.

Even if Arteta's side dropped points against Palace, it would not be surprising if their goal difference was boosted significantly after playing Burnley, which would make Guardiola's job much more difficult.