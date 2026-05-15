Preview: NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 May 2026 21:17 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 21:21

Needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive, NEC draw the curtain on their 2025–26 Eredivisie season against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

With nothing at stake for the visitors, Go Ahead travel to Stadion de Goffert under little pressure, although the chance to end a four-game winless run and finish the campaign on a high note remains an enticing prospect.

Match preview

Less than a month ago, NEC were on the verge of KNVB Beker glory and a top-three Eredivisie finish. However, a five-game winless run across all competitions has seriously dampened what promised to be an exciting season in Nijmegen.

Since a 5-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final, Dick Schreuder’s men have managed just two points from the next nine available following a 2-1 defeat to Groningen last time out and now find themselves fourth in the table, two points behind FC Twente and just one ahead of Ajax.

Victory on Sunday gives the Eniesee a chance to move up to third and book a place in the UCL play-offs, and NEC could well imagine that happening with Twente heading to the Philips Stadion to face champions PSV Eindhoven.

Still, the Nijmegen-based outfit must first take care of business themselves. Despite starting the weekend eight places and 18 points clear of their opponents, anyone expecting a straightforward assignment could be in for a rude awakening: Go Ahead Eagles are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the sides.

NEC’s recent home form will also be a source of concern as Sunday’s hosts have managed just one victory from the last six league matches in front of their fans.

© Imago

Go Ahead Eagles are winless in four Eredivisie outings, during which they have managed just three points, but Sunday’s comprehensive 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven was their first loss in five matches dating back to April 5.

Melvin Boel’s men have lost back-to-back matches only once in 2026 and will fancy their chances of upsetting NEC, aiming to complete a fourth straight season unbeaten against their Nijmegen counterparts since losing both meetings in 2021–22.

Having climbed as high as ninth in the standings after the first 12 matches, the Pride of the IJssel Kowet would have fancied their chances of securing European football for a second consecutive year.

However, an underwhelming second half of the season extinguished any chance of that, though Go Ahead did record their three biggest wins—4-0 against Heracles, 5-0 against PEC Zwolle and 6-0 against NAC Breda—during that period.

All in all, the 2025–26 campaign will likely feel underwhelming for Sunday’s visitors. On the bright side, however, they have now completed five consecutive years in the top flight without relegation for the first time since 1986, further cementing their status as an established Eredivisie club.

NEC Eredivisie form:

D

W

D

D

D

L

NEC form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

D

L

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

NEC duo Freek Entius and Ahmetcan Kaplan are not fit to play any part in Sunday’s clash, with the former out of action since the middle of September.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old forward Basar Onal is available again after making a 31-minute cameo against Groningen.

Darko Nejasmic’s goal in the aforementioned match was his fourth of the league campaign, setting a new personal best for the Croatian midfielder.

Pim Saathof (knee) and Robbin Weijenberg (ACL) are both targeting returns next season, having missed large portions of the 2025–26 campaign.

Gerrit Nauber (leg) completes the visitors’ absentee list, as Oskar Sivertsen returns after serving a one-match suspension against PSV.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Nuytinck, Fonville; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Sandler, Lebreton; Sano, Chery, Linssen

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Adelgaard, Kramer, Dirksen, Sampsted; Breum, Meulensteen; Suray, Edvardsen, Tengstedt; Sigurdarson

We say: NEC 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

NEC have performed below their usual standards in recent weeks but still possess enough quality to impress on their day.

We expect the home side to make light work of the visitors and end their poor run in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.