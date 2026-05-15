Liverpool break unwanted Premier League record in Aston Villa defeat as Arne Slot argument weakens

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 22:30

Liverpool have now conceded more goals than in any other Premier League season following their dismal 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Friday evening.

Neck-and-neck with their hosts in fourth place in the Premier League table, the Reds could have sealed their spot in next season's Champions League with victory in their last away game of the season.

Arne Slot's side were dealt an immediate setback ahead of kickoff, though, as Alexander Isak was ruled out through injury, as was right-back Jeremie Frimpong, although Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz were back on the bench.

The latter pair watched on helplessly as Villa took the lead in the 42nd minute through Morgan Rogers, although Virgil van Dijk swiftly equalised seven minutes into the second half.

Liverpool's reprieve lasted for just five minutes, though, as Ollie Watkins restored Villa's lead following a Dominik Szoboszlai mistake, before the Englishman bagged his second and set up John McGinn's wonderful curler.

The Szoboszlai-Van Dijk connection worked again for Liverpool in added time as the latter nodded home from a corner, but the damage had already been done, as Villa qualified for the UCL at the Reds' expense.

Liverpool concede most goals in 38-game Premier League season

John McGinn, that is beautiful ? pic.twitter.com/5xVYSFPGeH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2026

Having been breached four times at Villa Park, Liverpool have now conceded 52 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season, their most in a single 38-game campaign in the competition.

The reigning champions' previous unwanted worst in a 38-game Premier League season was 50 goals shipped, a fate they suffered in both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 campaigns under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool have not quite conceded their most goals in a single Premier League season, as they let in 55 in both the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns, when they played 42 matches.

Slot's side could also break that unwanted record by conceding four against Brentford on the final day of the season, though, and not since the 1914-15 campaign (75) have they shipped more in a 38-match league season.

Liverpool lose again: Is Arne Slot's position untenable?

© Iconsport / PA Images

In the build-up to Friday's horror show, Liverpool fans - at least those of a #SlotOut persuasion - were already disappointed to learn that the club are reportedly planning for next season with the Dutchman in charge.

Not only that, but the powers-that-be have not even been in contact with many supporters' preferred candidate Xabi Alonso, who is now increasingly likely to be competing against his old club with Chelsea next season.

Mitigating circumstances have been referenced multiple times this season, and Slot is not solely responsible for spending £125m on an Isak who has missed more games than he has played this term, nor could he have anticipated Hugo Ekitike sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury.

However, Liverpool's alarming lack of midfield strategy and defensive discipline has been on show all season, and has culminated in the Reds losing a staggering 19 matches across all competitions.

Champions League qualification will likely earn Slot a stay of execution, but if the Reds somehow drop out of the top five, top six or even top seven now, the argument to stick rather than twist will become even weaker than it is now.