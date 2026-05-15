Alisson Becker replacement: Liverpool hold ‘key advantage’ over Chelsea in race for £35m Premier League-based goalkeeper

By Seye Omidiora | 15 May 2026 18:11 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 18:16

Liverpool have reportedly identified a Premier League-based goalkeeper to replace Alisson Becker if the Brazilian leaves for Juventus.

Alisson joined the Reds in 2018 for £66.8m, and the former Roma goalie has made over 300 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

However, injuries have taken a toll on the 33-year-old, prompting reports that he could return to Serie A, with the Old Lady believed to be interested.

Although Liverpool have secured the services of Giorgi Mamardashvili, the potential exit of the experienced Brazilian has sparked a search for further reinforcements, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen also linked with a transfer.

Liverpool 'step up interest' in PL-based shot-stopper

© Iconsport / SUSA

CaughtOffside are reporting that the Reds are interested in Sunderland's Robin Roefs to compete with Mamardashvili for the No. 1 spot if Alisson departs.

Roefs joined the Black Cats last summer from Dutch side NEC on a five-year deal, giving the Wearsiders significant leverage if Liverpool's interest proves to be concrete.

The above source suggests that Sunderland are aware of the mounting interest and would expect a fee in the region of £35m to consider a sale.

It is understood that Liverpool are looking to move quickly to anticipate a rival bid from Chelsea, who are also in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Blues have supposedly identified the Dutchman as a potential replacement for the unconvincing Robert Sanchez after another difficult season in West London.

Will Roefs choose Anfield over a potential Stamford Bridge move?

© Imago

While nothing is advanced at the moment, the arrival of the Netherlands U21 international would provide healthy competition for Mamardashvili and ensure a smooth transition following Alisson's potential departure.

Chelsea's lack of major European football next season could prove a major stumbling block in their pursuit if Liverpool can offer Champions League opportunities.

Furthermore, the Blues are said to believe that Mike Penders, currently on loan at Strasbourg, has the potential to be a long-term solution to their issues in front of goal.

While Roefs may have to battle Mamardashvili for the No. 1 spot at Anfield, Chelsea's muddled transfer approach and the presence of Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen offer an unclear path to first-team football at Stamford Bridge.