Chelsea transfer news: Romeo Lavia outlines stance over BlueCo project, says 'he'd be first to leave' if specific development occurs

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 17:50

Romeo Lavia has revealed that he would request to leave Chelsea if he lost faith in the BlueCo project.

The midfielder is currently preparing to feature in the Blues squad for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Lavia, who missed out of selection for Belgium's World Cup squad, is expected to be among the substitutes' for the Wembley Stadium showpiece.

While remaining fit in recent weeks, the 22-year-old is still battling to prove himself at Stamford Bridge, a consequence of injuries restricting him to 43 appearances across all competitions in nearly three seasons.

Although Lavia has a contract in place until 2030, there has been much criticism of the club's strategy under BlueCo, who opted to sign Lavia when he was a youngster at Southampton.

© Imago / Sportimage

Lavia gives backing to Chelsea, BlueCo project

Speaking in an interview with The Standard, Lavia has seemingly given his support to Chelsea, insisting that the project will deliver success in the future.

He said: "The day I lose belief, I will probably be the first one to leave this place.

"When you're in the building, never at any point do you see a loss of belief. On a personal note, I 100% believe we will turn it around and get back to the Chelsea everyone knows.”

Lavia also alluded to the Chelsea squad being aware of criticism aimed at them, conceding: "To say we don’t listen to it would be a lie.”

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Is Lavia fighting for Chelsea future?

Although Lavia has made 10 appearances since March 11 in a development that will be deemed as productive, his performances have not been up to the standard expected.

Lavia is also still to complete a full match for Chelsea, and both factors mean that he should feel like he is playing for his future.

While Lavia has sometimes shown his class in defensive areas and build-up play, he often looks to be playing at a slower pace than Chelsea require.

The issue for Chelsea is that there are no clubs who will be prepared to pay £40m+ for Lavia, emphasising that his stock has dropped.

If Chelsea miss out on European football, the best decision for all parties could be a loan move elsewhere.