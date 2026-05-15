Team News: Chelsea vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for FA Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 15:00

Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City square off for the 145th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The West Londoners edged past Leeds United 1-0 in their semi-final tie, while the Citizens came from behind to beat Championship side Southampton 2-1 to punch their ticket to a record fourth successive FA Cup showpiece.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Estevao Wilian (knee), Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Jesse Derry (head), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Robert Sanchez (head), Pedro Neto (muscle), Alejandro Garnacho (muscle), Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella; Pedro

MAN CITY

Out: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Doubtful: Rodri (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: