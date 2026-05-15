Chelsea transfer news: Blues reignite move for £25m January target - but one major hurdle remains

By Lewis Blain | 15 May 2026 08:02

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Mike Maignan ahead of the summer transfer window.

The AC Milan goalkeeper came close to moving to Stamford Bridge earlier this year before the Italian giants blocked a deal at the last moment.

Now, with uncertainty growing behind the scenes at the San Siro, Chelsea are once again monitoring the situation closely as they search for a long-term answer between the posts.

Chelsea set to reignite Mike Maignan pursuit this summer

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Blues' interest in Maignan has not disappeared despite the French international signing a new contract with Milan back in January.

However, fresh uncertainty at San Siro has reopened the door slightly.

Reports in Italy now suggest the futures of manager Max Allegri and sporting director Igli Tare are both unclear, which could prove significant given the Italian manager reportedly played a key role in convincing Maignan to remain in Italy.

Chelsea are now understood to be considering another move this summer, although their hopes could hinge heavily on whether they secure Champions League qualification.

Mike Maignan agreed to join Chelsea in the January window

© Imago

Chelsea were believed to be leading the race for Maignan before his contract renewal earlier this year.

The 30-year-old is said to have agreed personal terms with the Blues during the January window and looked destined for a Premier League move before Milan intervened and tied him down until 2031.

Milan’s late intervention changed the picture completely, but the Blues have clearly remained admirers of the goalkeeper.

The situation is now complicated by Maignan’s new long-term contract, meaning Milan would likely demand a sizeable transfer fee despite reports previously suggesting a deal could have been done for around £25 million before his renewal.

Chelsea, therefore, face a more difficult negotiation this time around, especially with Maignan still viewed as one of Europe’s elite goalkeepers heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea need fix to lingering goalkeeper problem

© Iconsport / PA Images/LiveMedia

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation has remained a major issue for years.

Since the departure of Thibaut Courtois in 2018, the club have repeatedly struggled to establish a reliable long-term no.1 despite investing heavily in the position.

Recent performances from Robert Sanchez have only intensified those concerns, with costly mistakes continuing to undermine confidence defensively.

Maignan would represent a completely different level of goalkeeper.

Experienced, commanding and proven at the highest level, the Frenchman would immediately bring authority and stability to a position Chelsea have failed to properly solve for years.

At 30, he may not fit the typical younger profile preferred under Clearlake ownership, but sometimes elite quality matters more than resale value, and Chelsea’s ongoing goalkeeper problems suggest they badly need a dependable solution rather than another experiment.