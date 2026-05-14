Man City lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for FA Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 14 May 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 20:17

Manchester City midfielder Rodri remains a doubt ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Spaniard has missed the last five matches in all competitions with a groin problem, but manager Pep Guardiola has reiterated that he is ‘getting better’ and an appearance against the Blues cannot be ruled out.

Guardiola has also confirmed that Nico Gonzalez is “fine” after he was left out of the City squad that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday. Gonzalez scored a late long-range winner in the semi-final win over Southampton three weeks ago and is an option to start in midfield if Rodri is not fit to return.

Nico O'Reilly, another who was absent against Crystal Palace, and Tijjani Reijnders are two more midfield options who could line up alongside outgoing captain Bernardo Silva. However, O’Reilly is seemingly more likely to return at left-back.

Josko Gvardiol was handed his first start in over four months in midweek after recovering from injury, but he is likely to revert to the substitutes’ bench, as Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi all take their places in a four-man defence, protecting cup goalkeeper James Trafford.

Guardiola made the bold decision to bench Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and in-form Jeremy Doku against Crystal Palace, but all three players are expected to be recalled against Chelsea. The latter has registered five goals and two assists in his last seven appearances and is set to begin on the left flank.

Although Phil Foden looked back to his best in midweek, setting up two goals in a man-of-the-match display, the Englishman is seemingly set to be replaced by fellow playmaker Cherki, while Antoine Semenyo is expected to continue on the right.

Haaland has scored 12 goals in 13 FA Cup appearances for Man City, with 11 of those 12 goals coming as part of hat-trick, including three in a 4-0 quarter-final win over Liverpool. However, the Norwegian has failed to score across 15 games in semi-finals or finals for Man City.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Manchester City

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for the FA Cup final: