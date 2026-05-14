Man United vs. Nottingham Forest: High praise given to Red Devils star who "gets in every team in world football"

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 19:43

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, hear what the Sports Mole team have to say about the upcoming battle.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I fancied United for the top five this season"

Interestingly enough, you might not believe me but in a conversation with my friends at the start of the season, I said I fancied United for the top five this season.

Not particularly based on too much evidence, certainly from last season, but just fancied the signings they made. They addressed their issues in the final third, and this summer they’ll be looking to address their midfield issues, which are glaringly obvious.

Last time out against Sunderland was one of the poorest games of the season. I can’t imagine too many others have been that low on quality. Manchester United only had one shot the whole game on target and that was very late on through Cunha.

Sunderland probably should’ve won that game. Lammens was fantastic again and what a signing he’s been, from the Onana debacle before that.

Looking at the picture as a whole, it’s looking good for Manchester United. Carrick is, as we know now, in a very strong position to be awarded the job on a permanent basis. Planning is underway for the summer. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next season.

But taking this season in isolation, it’s been a huge success. There’s been down points with Amorim and how bad it was through certain periods, but Carrick’s just been a revelation since he’s been there.

I think Casemiro is probably the main talking point for this game. It’s going to be his last home game for the club before he moves on. He missed out last time out with a slight fitness issue, but he’s back in training, and it’ll be a brilliant send-off for him.

There have been difficult times for Casemiro at Manchester United, but his contribution, not just on the field, but off the field, the type of character he is, the winning mentality, certainly this season has been fantastic, and I’m sure that he’ll get the send-off that he deserves on Sunday, regardless of the result.

Manchester United will fancy their chances of beating a Forest side that are safe now. It’s an interesting game.

Forest have had some good results in this fixture, three of the last four in the Premier League have been won by Forest. Manchester United haven’t beat Forest at home since 2023.

Not been particularly fond recent memories for Manchester United fans of hosting Forest, or travelling to Forest as well - it was 2-2 earlier this season.

Manchester United are sitting six points clear of Liverpool, so it’s going to take a lot for them not to finish third. I'm hoping it is a good game and certainly more entertaining than the Sunderland game was.

I understand that there were other candidates (FWA's Footballer of the Year award) that have had fantastic seasons, but for me, if you’re doing it in a worse side, Fernandes for me in general, I think he will go down as one of the best ever signings that the club have made, and that’s throughout history, not just Premier League or not just recent history - 106 goals and 107 assists in 325 games.

Those numbers are unbelievable for an attacking midfielder who had played deeper at stages.

I think there was a time, certainly last summer, where he potentially could have been moved on, and there was talk earlier this year that he might potentially move on at the end of the season.

I’m pleased to say that doesn’t look like it’s going to be anywhere near the case now. I think he’s there for next season. His relationship with Carrick I think is very important, and it works both ways.

I think keeping Carrick, because then he’s got Fernandes on board, and the fact that Carrick’s there might help keep Fernandes as well, so it works quite well with the club wanting to keep both.

Can he break the assist record? It’d be great to see, but even if he doesn’t, it’s been a terrific season for a player who will be looking to star for Portugal at the World Cup as well. He’s a player that I admire a lot. He’s cut out the silliness that probably crept into his game where he was a little bit whingy, for want of a better word, and that seems to have gone.

I appreciate he still has that in his game, and he still wants to demand more from his team as any top player should. You should want more from those around you and he’s been the key reason for me that Manchester United have had a really good Premier League season.

Would he get in any of Ferguson’s teams? Title-winning teams? Difficult. I’d try and find a spot for him somewhere. I’m thinking of the elite teams that Ferguson had, the Treble-winning team.

Could he play left back maybe? I just think for value for money, it wasn’t serious amounts of money for what he’s contributed.

I appreciate that he’s not got the silverware that would make him sort of one of the best ever signings at the club, but I just feel like for his contribution during… we mustn’t forget that the period that Manchester United have been in since Ferguson left, it’s been dire, hasn’t it?

And it’s lasted for 15 years now, so 14, 15 years. He’s come during a period where he could’ve moved on, and for me he can play for any team in the world. I think Fernandes gets in every team in world football.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "A transfer audition for him at Old Trafford"

© Imago / SOPA Images

I think they can relax now heading into these final two games of the season knowing that Premier League survival’s secured.

Against Newcastle last time out I think they rode their luck a little bit, especially in that second half.

Newcastle were really knocking on the door and they did then take the lead, but they managed to snatch a point in the end thanks to an equaliser late on from Elliot Anderson, of course haunting his former club with a late goal there.

I think Anderson in particular has been one of Forest's standout performers this season.

He’s impressed once again in Forest midfield and you can see why clubs like Man United and Man City are after him this summer.

I think this weekend could almost be a bit of a transfer audition for him at Old Trafford. I like just how Anderson seems really so calm, so cool, so relaxed under pressure.

He’s not really one that seems to lose his head too much in games. He can be a tough-tackling midfielder at times, but he’s very controlled. The pressure in big games doesn’t really get to him at all.

That’s so important when you’re playing for any team at the highest level. That’s a great quality to have and especially heading into a World Cup as well, which he’s set to do and the pressure of a whole nation’s riding on your shoulders.

He’s been brilliant for Forest this season and I’d be surprised if he didn’t get a big move away this summer. Hopefully from a Man City point of view he chooses the Etihad, but it could be Man United as well.

I think wherever he ends up he’ll improve that team’s midfield for sure. He’s got a lot of potential to grow as well. Elsewhere for Forest, heading into this game, it remains to be seen whether Morgan Gibbs-White will be available to play.

He’s been another key player for them. He’s dealing with that nasty head injury at the moment so we’ll have to wait and see on that.

I expect Vitor Pereira to still name a pretty strong team even though they’ve survived now. They should have their moments against United I think.

They’ve done reasonably well in recent games. I think Matt alluded to it before, they’ve got a decent record in recent games, unbeaten in five against United in all competitions.

Won 3-2 at Old Trafford last season as well, so they’ve enjoyed recent games against United and with the pressure now off they should look forward to this game, maybe get something against United. Hopefully it could be an entertaining game, as neither side have got much to play for now this season.