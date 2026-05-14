Preview: Braga vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 14 May 2026 19:25

Estrela Amadora will head to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday evening hoping to secure their Primeira Liga survival, as they take on a Braga side with little left to play for.

The visitors sit just one point above the automatic relegation places heading into the final round of the campaign, while only a superior goal difference currently keeps them clear of the relegation playoff spot occupied by Casa Pia.

Match preview

With survival still hanging in the balance, Estrela Amadora are the side carrying all the pressure into this final-day encounter as they bid to preserve their top-flight status for a fourth consecutive season following promotion in 2022-23.

The Tricolores have endured a difficult campaign, winning only six of their 33 league matches while suffering 16 defeats, and they head into the final matchday level on 29 points with Casa Pia.

What currently separates the two sides is goal difference, with Estrela holding an eight-goal advantage that could ultimately prove decisive — while it would take a dramatic swing for Casa Pia to overturn that margin, Joao Nuno’s men still know they must at least match their rivals’ result to guarantee safety.

That task, however, looks far from straightforward, as Casa Pia face 13th-placed Rio Ave at home, while Estrela must travel to Braga, making this arguably the more difficult fixture of the two.

Recent form also offers little encouragement for the Amadora side who are without a win in their last six league matches, though a goalless draw against Famalicao last time out at least ended a damaging five-game losing streak.

Now, they must try to end that six-match winless run against a Braga side they have failed to beat in eight competitive meetings since 2008, drawing four and losing four – in league meetings alone, the drought stretches even further back to 1999, across 18 matches, with Braga winning nine and the other nine ending level.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The hosts certainly have enough quality to extend that record, although they are not arriving in particularly strong form themselves, with Braga winless in their last three matches across all competitions, drawing two and losing one, while they have also failed to win any of their last three league games.

Part of that run included their painful Europa League semi-final exit against SC Freiburg, where a 3-1 second-leg defeat overturned the 2-1 advantage they had carried from the first meeting.

Domestically, a surprise 2-1 loss away to Santa Clara was followed by a 1-1 home draw with Estoril Praia and a dramatic 2-2 draw at Benfica, where Braga were moments away from victory before conceding a stoppage-time penalty.

Still, those results have not affected Braga’s league position, with the Archbishops guaranteed to finish fourth with 58 points, sitting comfortably above Famalicao and well adrift of third-placed Benfica, ensuring qualification for next season’s Conference League.

Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

L

D

D

Braga form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

L

D

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

D

L

L

D

W

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Braga continue to deal with several injury concerns, with Diego Rodrigues, Adrian Barisic and Sikou Niakate all sidelined.

Bright Arrey-Mbi and Florian Grillitsch also remain unavailable through injury, while Vitor Carvalho is suspended because of accumulated yellow cards.

Club captain Ricardo Horta has suffered a setback in his recovery and remains doubtful, while Leonardo Lelo is also a concern after picking up an injury in the draw against Benfica.

Estrela have their own major absentee, with striker Rodrigo Pinho suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.

The visitors will also remain without Issiar Drame, who has not featured since suffering a serious injury in September 2025, while Nigerian forward Mathew Gbomadu is still sidelined with a long-term issue.

With Pinho unavailable, Sydney van Hooijdonk could be handed a starting role in attack as he looks to add to his solitary league goal of the season and potentially fire Estrela to safety.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, Oliveira, Lelo; Martinez, Moutinho, Tiknaz, Gorby, V Gomez; Navarro, Viktor

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Langa, Patrick, Lekovic, Encada; Cabral, Moreira, Sola; Stoica, Van Hooijdonk, Marcus

We say: Braga 1-1 Estrela Amadora

Braga may have little riding on this contest, but they will still want to end the season positively in front of their supporters.

Estrela, meanwhile, will arrive with greater urgency and motivation given the stakes involved, although their struggles in attack and poor recent form could prevent them from taking maximum points. A draw feels like the most likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.