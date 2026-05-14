Preview: Fatih Karagumruk vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 14 May 2026 19:24

Already-relegated Fatih Karagumruk will hope to bring their Turkish Super Lig campaign to a respectable close when they host Alanyaspor at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts sit second from bottom with 27 points and can no longer escape relegation, as the four-point gap to safety is impossible to overturn with only one game remaining.

Match preview

When the season began in August 2025, Karagumruk already looked like a side struggling to adapt under new manager Marcel Licka, particularly after losing several key attacking players during the summer.

Their campaign quickly spiralled in the wrong direction, starting with a heavy 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray on opening weekend before a dreadful run that saw them lose nine of their first 11 league matches, picking up just one win and one draw in that stretch.

By the middle of the season, the Istanbul outfit were firmly stuck in the relegation zone, prompting the dismissal of Licka and the appointment of Onur Can Korkmaz — the coach who had previously guided them to promotion – however, even that change failed to spark a meaningful improvement.

The club eventually turned to Aleksandar Stanojevic in January, and although results did not improve immediately, signs of life gradually emerged – one of the standout moments came in March when Karagumruk stunned Fenerbahce with a shock 2-0 victory, handing the title challengers their first league defeat of the season.

Since then, the Black Reds have become far more competitive, especially defensively, heading into this final fixture unbeaten in their last three league games, following back-to-back 1-0 wins over Kocaelispor and Genclerbirligi after a hard-fought goalless draw away to Besiktas.

Home form has also improved significantly, with Karagumruk losing just one of their last six matches at this stadium, winning four and drawing one while keeping four clean sheets during that period — evidence of the resilience they found, albeit too late to save their season.

Now, their final objective is to avoid extending a poor run against Alanyaspor, having failed to win any of the last nine meetings between the sides across all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor arrive with far less pressure, already safe from relegation and comfortably positioned in mid-table, while they will now look to remain unbeaten against Karagumruk this season, having defeated them 2-0 earlier in the league season and also sharing a 2-2 draw with them in the Turkish Cup, though both of those encounters came on home soil.

Their last trip to this ground in 2024 ended in a 1-1 draw, extending an unbeaten run away to Karagumruk to three matches, with two wins and a draw in that stretch.

Still, Joao Pereira’s men have struggled badly on the road this year. Alanyaspor have not won an away league match since October 2025, going 14 consecutive away league games without victory — drawing 11 and losing three.

That tendency to share points has defined much of their campaign. Alanyaspor have recorded a league-high 16 draws this season and could finish just short of the Super Lig record of 18 stalemates, set by MKE Ankaragucu in the 1982-83 campaign.

Even with little at stake, the visitors will still aim to extend their unbeaten run to three matches after a goalless derby draw with Antalyaspor and a 3-1 victory over Kayserispor in their last two outings.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

D

W

W

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

L

L

D

W

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Karagumruk remain without Joao Camacho as he continues his recovery from injury, while Ahmet Sivri and Moussa Kone are also sidelined.

Shavy Warren Babicka and Serginho both appear to have picked up injuries in the last league match and are doubts for this encounter, which could force changes in the attacking setup.

Young forward Baris Kalayci, who has contributed one goal and two assists in the league this season, could be handed a starting opportunity.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, have almost a full squad available, with Yusuf Ozdemir their only absentee as he continues to serve a suspension related to the ongoing betting scandal.

Defenders Nuno Lima and Umit Akdag, along with midfielders Maestro and Ruan, are all set to return after serving yellow-card suspensions last week.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Lichnovsky, Biraschi, Mladenovic; Verde, Ozcan, Elmaz; Kalayci, Cukur, Larsson

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Akdag, Aksoy, Lima; Ruan, Maestro, Makouta, Hadergjonaj; Elia, Yalcin, Hwang

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 1-1 Alanyaspor

Karagumruk will be eager to give their supporters something positive to remember before returning to the second tier, but potential absences in attack may limit their cutting edge.

Alanyaspor’s resilience and tendency to draw matches this season also point toward a closely fought contest, and another stalemate looks the most likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.