Michael Carrick future: Sir Alex Ferguson's thoughts 'revealed' as Man United hold discussions with 44-year-old's representatives

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 18:23 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 18:30

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly in favour of Michael Carrick being appointed Manchester United's next permanent head coach.

Carrick has guided Man United to Champions League qualification for next season, with the Red Devils certain of a top-five spot in the Premier League table, while they are in a very strong position when it comes to claiming third in the division ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Initially, Carrick has brought in for the remainder of the season, with the club then expected to appoint a permanent Ruben Amorim replacement this summer.

However, Carrick's work at the helm has made him difficult to ignore, and it is understood that the 44-year-old will be offered the job on a long-term basis.

According to The Mirror, Man United's legendary former manager Ferguson, who had Carrick as a player at Old Trafford, is in favour of the Englishman securing the job.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Ferguson 'in favour' of Carrick securing Man United job

The report claims that while Ferguson has not been consulted on the managerial situation, he has made it clear that Carrick is the right choice, having proved himself in the second half of the season.

Ferguson famously picked David Moyes to replace him as head coach back in 2013, but he has had less involvement on that side in recent years.

According to The Sun, Carrick's representatives have held talks with Man United officials at the club's Carrington training complex.

The report claims that formal discussions over the length or terms involved with any contract have not yet taken place, but there are not expected to be any major issues.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Carrick representatives 'hold talks' over Man United job

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada have allegedly concluded that Carrick is the right choice to take the position on a full-time basis, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in agreement alongside the Glazer family.

Carrick has won 10, drawn three and lost two of his 15 Premier League matches since returning to Man United for a second spell as head coach.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola is still seen as his main competition for the role, but Crystal Palace are now believed to be advancing on a move for the 43-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have signed new long-term deals with England and Brazil respectively, while another leading target, Luis Enrique, is staying with Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, Carrick has emerged as the clear choice for the position, and an announcement is expected from Man United before the end of the month.