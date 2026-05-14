Mikel Arteta, Michael Carrick among six names nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season Award - and here is how you can vote

By Ben Sully | 14 May 2026 17:58

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick have been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Arteta has made the shortlist after putting Arsenal in a strong position to win their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners have recorded 24 wins, seven draws and five defeats in 36 matches, boasting the division's best defensive record with just 26 goals conceded.

As a result of that impressive record, Arteta's side boast a two-point lead over Premier League title rivals Manchester City ahead of the final two games of the season.

Meanwhile, Carrick's nomination is well-deserved recognition for the upturn in fortunes he has overseen since taking over the reins in January.

The interim boss has overseen 10 wins, three draws, and two defeats in 15 Premier League matches.

Having guided the club to Champions League qualification, Carrick is in pole position to get the top job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Guardiola, Iraola feature on six-man shortlist

Guardiola is eyeing his sixth Premier League Manager of the Season award after being named on the shortlist.

The Man City boss has seen his side record 23 wins, eight draws and five defeats, and he could still lift a seventh Premier League title if Arsenal slip up in their final two fixtures.

Andoni Iraola has been nominated for his work in his third and final season as Bournemouth head coach.

The Cherries currently occupy a Europa League qualification spot after collecting 55 points from their 36 league games.

© Imago / Sportimage

Recognition for first-time Premier League managers

Premier League Manager of the Season nominees Keith Andrews (Brentford) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Michael Carrick (Manchester United) Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) Regis Le Bris (Sunderland)

Bournemouth are not the only team targeting European qualification for the first time in their history, with Brentford also dreaming of making their debut in UEFA competition.

After the departure of key players and Thomas Frank, Keith Andrews has risen to the challenge in his first season in senior management, guiding Brentford to a 51-point tally with two games left to play.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris rounds off the list, having kept the newly-promoted side firmly away from danger in his first season as Premier League manager.

The 12th-placed side are pushing for a top-half finish and still have a outside chance of securing European football for next season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

How to vote for Manager of the Season award

A public vote and those of a panel of football experts will be combined to decide the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Fans wanting to vote for their favourite can head to the Premier League website to make their pick.

The public vote will close on 12pm (BST) on Monday, 18 May, before the winner is announced next week.

Voting is also open for the Premier League Player of the Season award, with three Arsenal stars among the eight-man shortlist.