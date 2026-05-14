Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian update as Brazil star 'takes stance' over recovery period

By Darren Plant | 14 May 2026 17:44

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian reportedly remains insistent that he will not undergo surgery on a hamstring injury.

Last month, the 19-year-old was withdrawn during the early stages of the Premier League fixture with Manchester United, immediately putting his chances of playing in the World Cup in doubt.

Carlo Ancelotti has since left the starlet out of his preliminary squad for the tournament, it being deemed that Estevao would not recover in time to make an impact.

That is despite Estevao and his team taking the decision to undergo conservative treatment in his homeland, rather than undergo an operation.

Previous reports have indicated that Chelsea would have preferred Estevao to undergo hamstring surgery.

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Estevao, Chelsea in dispute over hamstring injury?

According to Globo, Estevao is yet to be convinced to take Chelsea's advice with regards to his rehabilitation.

The youngster and his team are of the opinion that surgery is not required and he will continue with his current treatment plan.

As it stands, the expectation is that Estevao will travel back to England before the end of the week and be reassessed by Chelsea's medical staff.

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Will Estevao, Chelsea issue linger?

Estevao's initial target was to have recovered from the hamstring injury within eight weeks, which would have seen him available again during the middle of June.

Although there has been no official comment, the assumption is that Ancelotti and Brazil's medical staff felt that it was not worth the risk.

The next period in Chelsea's mind will be the start of pre-season, where they will naturally hope that Estevao can play a full part.

However, if the surgery route becomes a realistic possibility, a return for the middle of July will be out of the question.

As such, it is understandable why Chelsea want Estevao to be reassessed by their medical staff as soon as possible.