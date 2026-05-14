Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Betis: Lamine Yamal latest

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 17:05

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Sunday evening.

The Catalan outfit were crowned La Liga champions against Real Madrid last weekend but were beaten 1-0 by Alaves on Wednesday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Betis, who have secured a top-five spot in the table and a position in next season's Champions League.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury during the La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on April 22, and the attacker has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, but he will be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match, with Raphinha back in the fold after missing the clash with Alaves last time out through suspension.