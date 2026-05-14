Southampton spygate scandal: Championship playoff final date could be moved amid Middlesbrough allegations, EFL confirms

By Darren Plant | 14 May 2026 16:35

The EFL has announced that the Championship playoff final could be moved to a different date, amid allegations of spying made against Southampton.

Hull City are currently scheduled to square off against the Saints at Wembley Stadium on May 23, a consequence of the pair overcoming Millwall and Middlesbrough in the semi-finals that have been played across the last seven days.

However, Southampton have been charged by the EFL for "observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match" and not acting "with the utmost good faith", with regards to a Middlesbrough training session that took place on the Thursday before Saturday's first leg.

Not only have Southampton not denied the charge, their CEO Phil Parsons has requested time to conduct their own internal review, while reports have suggested that Middlesbrough have 'evidence' that Southampton have spied on other clubs.

© Imago / IPS

Reports have indicated that an independent disciplinary hearing will take on Friday. However, the EFL says in their statement below that may not be the case.

If Southampton are found guilty and removed from the playoffs, which is a possibility, they will inevitably launch an appeal.

That has subsequently led to the EFL releasing a statement to clarify the current situation and acknowledge that the date of the Wembley showpiece may be moved.

EFL release spygate, Championship playoff date statement

A statement read: "The EFL can today provide an interim update on the ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving Southampton following Tuesday’s Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg.

"The Independent Disciplinary Commission hearing will take place on or before Tuesday, 19 May. The exact date remains under discussion and is expected to be confirmed shortly.

"The Commission will issue its decision as soon as possible following consideration of the relevant submissions and evidence.

"As the proceedings are being conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, the EFL does not control the proposed timetable.

"Notwithstanding this, the EFL continues to plan on the basis that the Championship Play-Off Final will take place as scheduled on Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time confirmed as 4.30pm.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

"Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture.

"The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required."

How likely is it that Southampton will be kicked out of the playoffs?

In 2019, Leeds United were fined £200,000 when a member of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff spied on a Derby County training session.

At the time, a specific rule was not part of EFL regulations. However, the obvious integrity issue led to the rule being included in updated regulations.

In theory, Southampton, should they be proven to be guilty, face a stronger punishment than Leeds. That is regardless of whether they are guilty of a single breach or multiple.

Middlesbrough will argue that the millions of pounds that Southampton would generate through Premier League promotion essentially means that a points deduction for next season would not be suffice.

If Southampton were promoted to the Premier League, the EFL would not have the power to impose a points deduction. They would, however, be able to advise to the Premier League what points penalty they feel is warranted.