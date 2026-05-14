Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 14 May 2026 15:42 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 15:43

Saturday marks the final opportunity for Bayer Leverkusen to sneak into the top four and secure Champions League football as they prepare to welcome Hamburger SV to the BayArena on the final matchday of the Bundesliga season.

Die Werkself will need to shake off last weekend’s heavy defeat to VfB Stuttgart if they are to challenge for elite European football, while Hamburger SV are simply aiming to cap off the campaign with their third straight victory.

Match preview

The final round of the Bundesliga season is typically a non-event, but this year’s finale has a lot riding on it - both at the top and bottom of the standings.

Bayer Leverkusen have competed in the Champions League in three of the last four seasons, but their hopes of continuing that run are fading as we approach the final matchday.

Die Werkself are currently sixth in the standings, and they trail both Hoffenheim and Stuttgart by three points; meaning anything short of a victory this Saturday will surely send B04 to the Europa League.

However, three points will not be enough should Bayer’s rivals pick up any points in their respective games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayer are in a tough position, but that is primarily down to their 3-1 defeat against Stuttgart last weekend - a result which could ultimately cost them Champions League participation.

To make matters worse for Leverkusen, there is growing uncertainty about the future of head coach Kasper Hjulmand, who is expected to be sacked at the end of the season.

The Dane, who replaced Erik ten Hag early into the campaign, could be followed through the exit door by assistant coach Rogier Meijer, who has been targeted by Sparta Rotterdam.

Simply speaking, there is a lot happening at Leverkusen as we approach the Bundesliga finale, and as things stand, there is little to cheer for Die Werkself’s loyal fans.

© Imago / Eibner

Hamburger SV secured their Bundesliga status with back-to-back league victories over Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg, allowing the club to start the planning process for next season.

Head coach Merlin Polzin and his coaching staff celebrated the achievement by going out to Barcelona earlier this week, though they were somewhat interrupted by a title-winning parade that passed their hotel.

Interestingly, FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and Hamburg’s current chief are no strangers, given the HSV man completed his coaching internship at the La Liga club just a couple of weeks before taking over the Volksparkstadion vacancy.

Polzin, who is almost 30 years younger than Flick, is making serious waves in German football after guiding HSV to the Bundesliga and now keeping the club in the elite for another season.

However, the Hamburg boss is not taking his eyes off the ball after telling the media he wants his players to deliver a "perfect" end to the season on Saturday.

In order for that to happen, HSV will have to overcome their dreadful head-to-head record with Leverkusen, which consists of just one win in eight previous meetings.

To make matters worse, Hamburg have only scored three goals across those matches.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

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Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

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Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Nordphoto

When it comes to team news, Bayer Leverkusen will be without French forward Martin Terrier, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Youngster Christian Kofane managed almost 80 minutes against Stuttgart last weekend, but the forward is a doubt for Saturday’s match due to a shoulder problem.

Nathan Tella, who has three goal contributions from his last two outings, missed the trip to Stuttgart and remains a doubt for this weekend following a muscular issue.

Leading the line for Die Werkself will be Patrik Schick, who has scored nine goals in seven Bundesliga outings - including a recent hat-trick against RB Leipzig.

Hamburger SV, on the other hand, received some bad news this week after it emerged that young talent Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit has suffered a setback during his recovery from a syndesmosis injury.

Robert Glatzel is a doubt after missing training this week, while Nicolas Capaldo should start despite his recent knock.

Miro Muheim is also expected to feature, though perhaps not for the full 90 minutes having just overcome an ankle injury.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Omari; Jatta, Remberg, Sambi Lokonga, Gronbaek; Vieira, Konigsdorffer; Stange

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hamburger SV

Bayer Leverkusen simply need to win this fixture to stay in the hunt for Champions League football, but their leaky defence is a serious concern.

The hosts have shipped eight goals across their last four games at home, leaving us no option but to back a high-scoring draw against Hamburger SV on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.