Preview: Celtic vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 14 May 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 15:28

The Scottish Premiership title will be decided when Celtic and Hearts clash at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Bhoys must win to lift their fifth straight league title, while the Jambos need to avoid defeat to secure the trophy.

Match preview

Celtic's phenomenal run since the arrival of Martin O'Neill in January - for his second spell as interim boss this term - has ensured they remain in contention to defend their crown going into the final day.

Following the disastrous time under Wilfried Nancy, featuring four defeats and two wins in six league games, O'Neill has overseen an impressive 13 victories, two draws and just two losses in the league.

The Bhoys have been particularly brilliant in recent weeks, winning all of their last six league fixtures, including a dramatic 3-2 win over Motherwell in midweek thanks to a 99th-minute Kelechi Iheanacho winner.

That triumph ensured Celtic still have a chance of lifting the title at Celtic Park, with O'Neill's side trailing the leaders by just one point - meaning a win on Saturday would see the Bhoys lift the Scottish Premiership trophy for the fifth consecutive campaign.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Hearts need to avoid defeat if they are to be crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 1959-60, which would also see them become the first non-Old Firm side to lift the league title since Aberdeen in 1984-85.

Derek McInnes, in his debut campaign at the helm, has guided the Jambos to a fantastic 24 wins, eight draws and only five defeats in 37 league fixtures - leaving them just one game away from glory.

The Jambos will travel to Celtic Park in formidable form, having avoided defeat in their last seven matches, featuring five victories and just two draws.

Hearts will also look to draw confidence from their record against Celtic throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as McInnes' men have not lost to the Bhoys in their three meetings to date.

Hearts secured a 3-1 win and 2-2 draw in their two encounters at Tynecastle Park, as well as a 2-1 victory in their last visit to Celtic Park in early December 2025.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

D W W W D W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Celtic are contending with eight injuries for Saturday's game, with Tomas Cvancara, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota all ruled out.

The Bhoys will be hoping in-form striker Daizen Maeda can lead them to glory on Saturday, with the Japanese forward having scored seven goals in his last five appearances for Celtic.

Maeda should be joined by an unchanged attack of Yang Hyun-Jun, Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti, while the rest of the side that started in the win against Motherwell should also feature.

Hearts are similarly set to be without eight players due to injury, including Craig Gordon, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Craig Halkett and Marc Leonard.

The Jambos recorded a dominant 3-0 win against Falkirk in midweek, and McInnes may rely on the same starting 11 to avoid defeat and win the Scottish Premiership title on Saturday.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Kent, Findlay, Milne; Kyziridis, Baningime, Devlin, Spittal; Shankland, Braga

We say: Celtic 1-1 Hearts

Celtic will draw strength from an electric home crowd, while Hearts will rely on their league-best defence and impressive record in this fixture to lead them to glory.

Despite the considerable advantage of playing at Celtic Park, we believe McInnes' men will have just enough to avoid defeat and ultimately secure a famous Scottish Premiership title triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.